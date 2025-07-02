Black Conservatives on Independence Day: We Are Proud and Grateful to Be Americans

As we approach Independence Day, ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are reflecting on what America means to them.

Jovani Patterson, Project 21 Ambassador:

As I reflect on the history of our country and the immense bravery of figures like George Washington in declaring independence from the Crown, I am filled with overwhelming gratitude and pride to be an American. It’s important to take a moment to appreciate how far we have come, and to recognize that the luxuries we often take for granted—such as free speech, the ability to achieve financial independence and the right to protect our families—are not universally guaranteed around the world. This Independence Day, I am humbled, proud, fortunate and extremely blessed to be an American.

Sabrina Pritchett-Evans, Project 21 Ambassador:

I am profoundly grateful for the freedoms I enjoy as an American. I thank God for the blessings that allowed me to pursue my education, marry, raise my children and run my own business. I honor the sacrifices made by those who came before me, whose courage paved the way for our liberty. Freedom is not free. God bless America! Happy 4th of July!

Brandon Brice, Project 21 Ambassador:

The American flag: A symbol of our freedom, our values and our story. This year marks almost 250 years of the American flag being in existence. The symbol is recognized by millions, and remains a symbol that every American — regardless of your race, gender, orientation or religion — should celebrate. Throughout history, we have seen many different types of flags flown to express our feelings, our pride, our values, our beliefs and our faith. But in the end, the Stars and Stripes should remind us daily of that beacon of hope for everyone to see, and for the world to emulate.

Nicole Bennett, Project 21 Ambassador:

For those of us fortunate enough to be swaddled in the Stars and Stripes and honored to carry our nation’s banner forward across the globe, being an American is a privilege and a blessing. Our birthright cemented by God’s grace is what makes us countrymen, and our love for the United States is what makes us patriots. While there is no question that our past is marred by the tragedy of American slavery, as a nation we have grown together into the most powerful and influential nation this world has ever known.

Terris Todd, Project 21’s Director of Coalitions and Outreach:

As we prepare to celebrate the independence of our nation on July 4th, the American story is truly one of God’s grace and redemption that’s still being written today. A symbol of freedom and opportunity for anyone in the world to emulate, the United States of America remains a beacon of hope for those bound by tyranny. I remain proud to be the descendant of those who loved our nation enough to pay the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms. Happy July 4th!!!

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Project 21 Ambassador: