The National Center Pays Tribute to Ed Feulner

The staff of the National Center for Public Policy Research joins the rest of the conservative movement in mourning the loss of Edwin J. Feulner, Jr., founder and former president of The Heritage Foundation and one of the greatest heroes of the modern conservative movement.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and mentor Ed Feulner,” says National Center for Public Policy Research Chairman David Ridenour. “He was a giant in the conservative movement and one of its founding fathers. He did more than build the most influential conservative thing in the country; he turned it into an incubator to grow our movement. If not for Ed, the National Center, ALEC and a number of state-based think tanks would not exist today. He was generous with his time and with his resources. He was a blessing from God and will be missed.”

“I will always be grateful for the five years I spent at The Heritage Foundation under Dr. Feulner’s leadership,” says National Center Digital Media Specialist Jennifer Biddison. “He was not only a brilliant visionary, but a model in servant leadership. He made decisions with wisdom and thoughtfulness, and was generous not only with his staff but with countless other organizations across both the domestic and international free-market movement. True to one of his well-quoted catchphrases, ‘people are policy,’ he invested in those around him, ensuring that his legacy will not be lost now that he no longer walks among us. Indeed, his network of mentees spreads throughout not only policy circles, but within every branch of the U.S. government and around the world.”

“I had the blessing and honor to meet Ed Feulner during my tenure at The Heritage Foundation,” says Project 21 Director of Coalitions and Outreach Terris Todd. “His leadership and guidance throughout the conservative movement were top-notch, and we are all truly blessed to be a part of his legacy for generations to come. Onward, Dr. Feulner!”