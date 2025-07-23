“There’s no doubt that we are in the very beginning stages of a new Golden Era for America,” says Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper.

On an episode of Fox News’s “Hannity,” Horace told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelists Katie Pavlich and Steve Moore:

I have only one complaint: When the president was running the first time, he told me and the rest of America that we would get tired of winning. I was very doubtful that we would ever get tired of winning. But I recently told the House Speaker: We’re winning so much that we only have about an hour to celebrate one victory before we move on to the next victory. Could we possibly slow it down just a little bit so that we can stage a big celebration? A celebration takes at least a couple of hours to do, and I think there have been so many amazing things.

My second point is: I want to remind everybody that when surfers see the big wave coming, they rush out with their surfboards. There is an economic tidal wave in America and it’s starting and it’s building. Stop whatever you’re doing. Now is the time to start that new business. Now the time to pick up that skill. If you are an American, this is an amazing period of time for you to get engaged. Don’t let this prosperity opportunity pass you by.