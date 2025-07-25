Is Tesla Tainted By Child Labor? Shareholders Want to Know

Washington, D.C. — The Free Enterprise Project (FEP) of the National Center for Public Policy Research submitted a shareholder proposal to Tesla on Thursday, asking the company to issue a report on the extent to which child labor may be involved in the manufacture of the company’s electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Even though Tesla claims that the company is investing more in human and legal resources than ever before to combat child labor in its supply lines, it has done little to provide shareholders with metrics and evidence that this project is actually coming to pass.

“There is clearly a market for EVs, but that market has been distorted by a utopian cost-benefit analysis that ignores the critical issue of child labor,” said FEP Executive Director Stefan Padfield. “Accordingly, our proposal seeks much-needed transparency from Tesla on that issue.”

“Child labor of the sort routinely involved in the creation of lithium-ion batteries shocks the conscience and deserves no place in modern manufacturing,” adds FEP Associate Bennett Nuss. “Our proposal signals to the Board that investors are resoundingly opposed to the use of child labor, and that they want Tesla to ensure their business plans do not exploit vulnerable populations around the globe.”

FEP plans to present this proposal to Tesla’s board at the company’s next annual shareholder meeting on November 6, where every Tesla shareholder will have the opportunity to vote on the proposal. Prior to the meeting, FEP will publish a voting scorecard for Tesla shareholders as part of its Proxy Navigator voting guide.