Russiagate and Obama: “The First Black President Gave Us Sabotage With a Smile”

As America’s first black president, former President Barack Obama squandered a great opportunity to bring our nation together. Instead, he chose to do what elitists enjoy the most: divide and conquer. He did so publicly, and new reports reveal that he did so privately as well.

“There is irrefutable evidence that details how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said last week at a White House press briefing. “They knew it would promote this contrived narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump win, selling it to the American people as though it were true. It wasn’t.”

Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are responding.

April Chapman, Project 21 Ambassador:

For all of the talk of “hope and change,” Obama’s legacy is increasingly defined by deceit and division — in more ways than one. Russiagate was never about Russia; it was about suppressing political opposition. Obama didn’t just look the other way; he orchestrated a scheme that turned federal power into a political hit job. Instead of uniting the nation, Obama did what elitists do best: He weaponized institutions to crush dissent and to manipulate public trust. Sadly, the first black president gave us sabotage with a smile. His era of political vengeance was fast-tracked, and hopefully the Trump DOJ will now fast-track Obama to a reckoning.

Brenda J. Thiam, Ph.D., Project 21 Ambassador:

President Obama’s fingerprints are all over this egregious Russia collusion hoax, which was intended to discredit President Trump before he took office. It’s bigger than smearing President Trump’s name. They intentionally misled the American people with lies and fake information, and those involved must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including President Obama.

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Project 21 Ambassador:

Lest we forget, the community-organizer-turned-president Barack Hussain Obama promised hope and change. Other than Obama phones and unaffordable Obamacare, many in black America are unable to recite any positive contributions of the two-term first black POTUS. Instead, the sad, pathetic and potentially treasonous actions of President Obama are on full display. Trump advisors and friends like Roger Stone and Michael Flynn were casualties of Obama’s attempted coup d’état. The taxpayers were unwilling tools in the Obama “get Trump at any cost” scheme that cost us over $32 million through Mueller’s investigation alone. Perhaps there is nothing the DOJ can do to bring justice, but let us never forget the Left’s attack on our constitutional republic.

Horace Cooper, Project 21 Chairman:

Leftists say that we must be vigilant to protect our democracy. What they haven’t said is that they are the biggest threat to our democracy. The American people deserve to know the truth about how the Russia hoax got started and what role the former president and his administration played in it. Congress and the media must work diligently to find out exactly what happened.

Terris Todd, Project 21 Director of Coalitions and Outreach: