Media Coverage of NYC & Cincinnati Violence Misses the Mark

When it comes to crime, the left and especially the media can’t help but create race narratives, whether they turn out to be true or not. Media coverage of two recent crimes — a Cincinnati brawl and a Manhattan shooting — seemed to focus more on the race of the participants than the bigger issues at stake. In fact, CNN’s Erin Burnett caught heat for reporting the Manhattan shooter as “possibly white” which turned out not to be true at all.

Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are responding.

Torrey Snow, Project 21 Ambassador:

The reporting by CNN is an astonishing display of journalistic malpractice. Even while the media suffers from a severe lack of credibility, there is no excuse for continuing to fuel the cynicism with brazenly agenda-oriented narratives. This is a troubling reminder that race-oriented narratives are toxic to critical thinking and rational decision-making. Everyone, especially broadcasters, should stick to the facts to avoid embarrassing missteps like this.

Terris E. Todd, Project 21 Director of Coalitions and Outreach:

The recent attacks in Cincinnati and the shooting in NYC provide the perfect scenario for the immoral, mainstream media to drive a narrative before having all of the facts. This scenario is intentionally designed by segregationists to keep us divided and distracted from the spiritual and moral decline of our communities being led by those who hate our nation and way of life.

Horace Cooper, Project 21 Chairman:

Make no mistake, the mainstream media is no longer interested in giving Americans the information they need to be good citizens. No, they’re activists. Activists instead work to divide us Americans by pushing racial shibboleths. Shame on them and the networks that employ them.

Kendall Qualls, Project 21 Ambassador:

It’s not just that this CNN clip tries to shape the narrative; the recent brutal attack in Cincinnati reveals a broader problem that the media refuses to broadcast. After 60 years of following progressive leaders and their policies, the American black culture, its proud heritage and the two-parent family have been completely decimated. In its wake is a lawless, fatherless and godless culture wreaking havoc in both black communities and others. A restoration centered on the traditional Christian faith and core principles of American culture is long overdue.

Evie Harris, Project 21 Ambassador: