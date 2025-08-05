National Center for Public Policy Research Announces Leadership Transition

Ridenour, Faoro and Almasi Take On New Roles

Washington, D.C. – Three leaders within the National Center for Public Policy Research have recently transitioned into new roles: David Ridenour now serves as chairman of the National Center’s board of directors, Dan Faoro has been named president and David Almasi has assumed the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer.

After fourteen years serving as president, and twenty-five years serving as vice president alongside his late wife Amy (1959-2017), David A. Ridenour has assumed the position of chairman of the board of directors and will devote more of his time to building the National Center’s Able Americans program, which he launched in 2022.

“Stepping away from day-to-day management responsibilities will allow me to pursue my real passion of helping people with disabilities live better, more fulfilling and independent lives by reducing regulatory burdens. I’m very excited to begin this new chapter,” said Ridenour. “With Dan’s decades of experience managing people and David’s incredible institutional knowledge, they are a dream team who will take the National Center to its next level of success. Both are committed conservatives absolutely devoted to the National Center’s mission and I know that they’ll lead the National Center to greater successes than ever before.”

The National Center board has named Daniel D. Faoro as the third president of the National Center. Before joining the team in 2022 to serve as the National Center’s director of communications and then chief executive officer, Dan led marketing and communications efforts for various trade associations and held positions in state and federal government. Additionally, Dan ran publication marketing for Eagle Publishing (then-publisher of Human Events), the Evans and Novak Report and Ollie North’s Front Lines. He also served as director of communications for the White House Office of Management and Administration during the George W. Bush administration.

“It is an honor to have been selected by the board to follow in the footsteps of the National Center’s great founding leaders, Amy and David Ridenour,” said Faoro. “Amy, and then David after Amy’s passing, have built one of the leading free-market think tanks in the nation – one with the courage to tackle the issues often ceded to the left and thought untouchable by conservatives. With the dedicated and passionate team at the National Center, including EVP and COO David Almasi running operations, we will continue to build upon the National Center’s many successes and continue to win for freedom through the Free Enterprise Project, Project 21 and Able Americans.

David W. Almasi, part of the National Center family since he first interned in 1987, has assumed the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“Having been affiliated with the National Center since college, I’m proud that my career has been spent keeping the heart of a premier American conservative movement organization beating smoothly,” said Almasi. “I look forward to taking this relationship well into its fifth decade.”

About

The National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a non-partisan, free-market, independent conservative think-tank. Ninety-four percent of its support comes from individuals, less than four percent from foundations and less than two percent from corporations. It receives over 350,000 individual contributions a year from over 60,000 active recent contributors.

Contributions are tax-deductible. Sign up for email updates at https://nationalcenter.org/subscribe/.

Follow us on X at @NationalCenter for general announcements. To be alerted to upcoming media appearances by National Center staff, follow our media appearances X account at @NCPPRMedia.