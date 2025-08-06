Americans are fleeing from the mainstream media, and Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper says it’s no wonder. He compares the worthless reporting of CNN and others to listening to incorrect weather reports week after week: “You stop tuning in.”

On Fox News’s “Hannity,” Horace told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist Joe Concha:

What we are witnessing is a number of legacy media hiring social justice warriors. They’re not interested in getting truthful, accurate information to the American people.

Our Founders put the First Amendment in, and it is the only amendment that actually protects a company — companies that own media operations, for instance — but they put it in because they wanted an informed electorate.

This social justice warrior model means that CNN just isn’t gonna give you the information that you need. MSNBC, they’re not gonna give you the information that you need. Neither will ABC or NBC. In fact, the newspapers have followed along, and the American people who aren’t stupid have figured it out: “Well, I’m not going to get useful information.”

If you tune in locally and you get the weather report and this guy gets it wrong every weekend, you stop tuning in. That’s where we are and that’s why they’re losing so much of an audience.