Rising Socialist Agenda Threatens Families, Communities and Spiritual Wellbeing

The progressive policy agenda of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders seems to be gaining popularity amongst a few aspiring elected officials in some cities throughout the U.S. However, these policies have failed in other countries and have proven that a big-government takeover would only mean more inequality and injustice for us all. In addition, the Democratic Socialists of America believe that families are racist and should be dismantled from society altogether.

Ambassadors with the Project 22 black leadership network are responding to these dangerous political agendas.

Melanie Collette, Project 21 Ambassador:

Demonizing the nuclear family as “racist” is as irrational and dangerous as it is absurd. Strong families are fundamental to the success, stability and faith of communities across all ethnic backgrounds. The Left’s persistent effort to dismantle the family unit exposes a concerning agenda: replacing parental authority with government control. We must speak out against this radical nonsense as the direct attack on our values that it is and stand firm for the well-being of our children and families.

Dr. Takosha Swan, Project 21 Ambassador:

Culture stems from the word cultivate, like a farmer cultivating a crop with resources to allow it to naturally develop and grow into what it is supposed to become. The traditional family structure is the epitome of a real culture. Any person or organization with a mission to dismantle a culture that promotes the entire process and purpose of humanity supports no one and walks in delusion.

Terris E. Todd, Project 21 Director of Coalitions and Outreach:

It is very evident that the progressive left and its allies have hated the source of our very existence for many years now. Their hatred for anything or anyone that resembles God’s perfect plan can only come from one source that we are very much aware of. Lest we forget, it was their agenda that dismantled black families, launching a door-to-door campaign to make sure fathers were no longer in the home of their children and wives. Their goal has always been—and remains today—a godless nation under their power and control.

April Chapman, Project 21 Ambassador:

The Democratic Socialists of America’s claim that the family is “racist” and must be dismantled is straight from the Marxist playbook that seeks to replace God with government. It is wholly an anti-God, anti-Christian worldview. From the beginning, God instituted the family as the foundation of society (Genesis 1:27–28), and it’s precisely because it reflects His authority and design that anti-God ideologues attack it as “oppressive.” Socialists have always sought to make Americans share—or outright surrender—custody of their children to the state, a direct violation of many deeply-held Christian convictions that parents, not bureaucrats, are entrusted by God to raise their children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord (Ephesians 6:4). A government big enough to destroy the family will never bring justice or equality—only control, dependency and spiritual decay.

Horace Cooper, Project 21 Chairman:

Call them progressive, liberal or socialist, the leftists pushing for power in our cities are not helping our country, and because their policies oppose growth, private property and family, they hurt the poorest among us most. And since large numbers of black Americans live in metropolitan areas, blacks are hardest hit. Crime, dependency and poverty all come in the wake of the radical policies pushed by these leftists. It seems Bernie Sanders is more committed to his ideological beliefs than the reality of the world around him. Let’s stop this experiment in destruction and broken hopes and dreams before it can continue its course.

Jovani Patterson, Project 21 Ambassador: