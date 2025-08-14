14 Aug 2025 Horace Cooper: Leftists Cry Racism When Trump Exposes Their Failure to Protect Black Americans
Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper appeared twice on Fox News primetime this week to discuss President Trump’s efforts to tackle crime in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere. Horace noted the irony in how leftists try to smear the president as racist when he exposes their own failure to protect those who live in urban areas, including many black Americans.
On “Hannity,” Horace told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist Charlie Hurt:
The race hustlers — and they are now working for legacy media, they are now elected officials — they do not ever want to solve this problem. They need the problem to continue.
I want say “Thank you, Mr. President, for taking over the PD and also for sending in the National Guard.”
I also want to encourage the president to come up with a way to hold criminals that are preying on so many of us. And I’d like to see a bill passed that says, built on the felony murder doctrine: If you induce, if you inspire or conspire or direct a minor to engage in some sort of major wanton violence, you the adult will be punished. Whatever we do to that minor, you will be punished as if you did it yourself. And if it leads to death, you should be eligible for the death penalty.
We absolutely need to restore this town. Our offices on Mass Avenue, we recently witnessed a shooting right there on Embassy Row. This is out of control.
On “The Ingraham Angle,” Horace told guest host Brian Kilmeade:
The president is trying to solve a problem, and it happens that black Americans — who didn’t give him a majority of their votes — are going to be the beneficiaries.
Let me explain something, Brian. When OPEC gets together and they set oil prices, we know what their plan is. Their plan is to benefit themselves. They’re not concerned about what happens to people out all across this country — poor working class people, middle class people or whoever.
Well there is a cabal — it is made up of NGOs, it is made up of think tanks, some elected leaders, elected officials — who benefit from maintaining the status quo. They do not wish to see any improvement, because if you can show that these commonsense approaches will solve the problem in Washington D.C., other cities will soon start getting asked: “Why aren’t you solving our problems?”
…I wasn’t explicit. I should’ve said a left-wing cabal. A left-wing cabal is uncaring about the problems that regular Americans face. And all too often it’s poor people, black Americans who live in the inner city. Everybody is concerned about whether or not they’re going to get carjacked. Everybody is concerned about home invasions.
Everybody is concerned about the epidemic of killing, where it is less safe in Washington, D.C. for your 16- or 17 year-old son to walk on the streets than it is in Baghdad.
I thank the president for taking this step, and I believe that we should continue. This isn’t a 30-day project. This is a much, much longer project. But I see it working, and I see all of the beneficiaries, with all of the angry people from the left who call him a racist when all he’s doing is making it clear they’re not solving the problems….
Every person of goodwill understands this basic principle: If you engage in wanton, lawless behavior, you must be held accountable. If the primary victims of that in the city happen to be black, we don’t care cause we’re people of goodwill. Only the real bigots complain and would like to continue the status quo.