Horace Cooper: Leftists Cry Racism When Trump Exposes Their Failure to Protect Black Americans

Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper appeared twice on Fox News primetime this week to discuss President Trump’s efforts to tackle crime in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere. Horace noted the irony in how leftists try to smear the president as racist when he exposes their own failure to protect those who live in urban areas, including many black Americans.

On “Hannity,” Horace told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist Charlie Hurt:

The race hustlers — and they are now working for legacy media, they are now elected officials — they do not ever want to solve this problem. They need the problem to continue. I want say “Thank you, Mr. President, for taking over the PD and also for sending in the National Guard.” I also want to encourage the president to come up with a way to hold criminals that are preying on so many of us. And I’d like to see a bill passed that says, built on the felony murder doctrine: If you induce, if you inspire or conspire or direct a minor to engage in some sort of major wanton violence, you the adult will be punished. Whatever we do to that minor, you will be punished as if you did it yourself. And if it leads to death, you should be eligible for the death penalty. We absolutely need to restore this town. Our offices on Mass Avenue, we recently witnessed a shooting right there on Embassy Row. This is out of control.

On “The Ingraham Angle,” Horace told guest host Brian Kilmeade: