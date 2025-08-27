27 Aug 2025 Horace Cooper: Leftists’ Chances Would Improve If They Replace Those in “The Special Bubble” With Normal People
To try to reverse the left’s political plummet, so-called “think tank” Third Way has put out a list of words that liberals should avoid.
On Fox News’s “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told guest host Charlie Hurt and fellow panelist Dan Turrentine that the problem isn’t so much with the words but with those who use them:
These are the words that people use when they live inside a special bubble where they can communicate with other people who live in the special bubble. The problem isn’t the use of these words. The problem is they need to get out of the special bubble!
Too many people are in the academy that make up leadership roles. Too many of them lead what are you euphemistically referred to as “the groups,” and they use these kinds of words that alienate people. The truth is those influences need to be pushed to the edge, and normal people ought to be allowed to take their place.
Good luck Democrats! ‘Cause I don’t see anytime soon that the crazies are gonna step back.