02 Sep 2025 Horace Cooper: Leftists Need to Distance Themselves From Freak Shows
Less than eight months into President Trump’s current term, pundits are already debating whether the Left has a chance of turning things around before Americans vote again in 2026.
On Fox News’s “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist former Sen. Scott Brown that a turnaround is unlikely unless the party distances itself from its radical fringe elements:
We’re going to have two sets of forces at work: the good work that the president has done, creating an amazing era of opportunity for millions and millions of Americans, particularly working-class and middle-income people, but secondly, the terrible things that the Left is doing.
They just had this midsummer meeting, and I guess you’d have to say they need to apologize to freak shows for the outrageously terrible behavior that was on exhibit. Why would you do this again next year?
… When I was a kid, back in the 70s, my older brother would take me to the itinerant circus, and there was a section where the freaks were, and it would scare me. And my parents, when they found out, said, “Stop, you can’t do that anymore.”
But there’s nobody telling the Left: “Stop it. Put the crazy down. Try normal.”