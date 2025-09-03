Torrey Snow: What America Should Know About Wes Moore

In a commentary published at The Baltimore Sun, Project 21 Ambassador Torrey Snow warns Americans intrigued by Maryland Governor Wes Moore as a national candidate to look beyond his charisma and commanding presence to examine why “Maryland’s economy is nosediving” and why “[m]any of us are still sitting in stunned disbelief at how quickly Gov. Moore reversed our fortunes.”

Read Torrey’s commentary below.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s recent clash with President Donald Trump — trading barbs over crime and federal funds for Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge — has thrust him into the national spotlight. Moore’s polished retorts and invitations for Trump to “walk the streets” of Baltimore project the image of a bold, principled leader. But as a Marylander, I’ve seen this show before: Moore’s charisma is a distraction, cloaking a record of mismanagement that has eroded the surplus left by former Governor Larry Hogan and pushed our state into crisis on both a social and economic level.

A former colleague once described Moore as a politician crafted in a laboratory. With his commanding presence as a former Army paratrooper, disarming smile and physique fit for a romance novel cover, his stage presence is undeniable. His taxpayer-funded photographer captures every moment of that charisma. Add stirring oratory, and it’s clear why many believed he was the leader of Maryland that would be a suitable successor to the wildly popular former governor, Hogan.

I didn’t vote for Moore in 2022, opting to write in an alternative. Like many, I was intrigued by the hype around this obscure figure, assuming he’d govern as a moderate. With Hogan’s $5.5 billion surplus, I thought Moore could do little harm. Republicans failed to field a compelling candidate in our moderate state, so many conservatives shrugged in disappointment and looked to 2026. Boy, were we wrong!

I urge intrigued Americans to scrutinize Moore beyond his Trump feud. The warning signs were there, but we Marylanders were too captivated. We overlooked his deep ties to the teachers’ union lobby and dismissed his alignment with radical activists on abortion and transgender policies as mere political posturing. His vague promise in which he declared he had no plans to raise taxes raised some of our eyebrows, but we expected only incremental changes.

The honeymoon didn’t last long. Mere months in, the Moore administration immediately attempted to slash funding for Maryland’s K-12 scholarship program for underserved kids, known as BOOST (Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today). I was stunned — Gov. Moore’s own story hinges on his family’s struggle to afford a quality education at Valley Forge Military Academy. It’s unconscionable that he’d deny underserved Maryland youths the same shot at success he got. Even into 2025, Moore has stuck to boxing Maryland youths out, refusing to join a budget-friendly K-12 scholarship program that could unlock opportunities for thousands.

Moore’s inexplicable loyalty to Vincent Schiraldi, his Department of Juvenile Services secretary, worsened his devastating impact on Maryland. Schiraldi’s tenure was marred by scathing audits and incompetence. His “hands-off” approach allowed juvenile crime to plague our communities. In one shocking case, juveniles were arrested multiple times in a day for violent crimes at the same business — released by Schiraldi’s DJS only to attack again. Even Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, a staunch Moore ally, voiced frustration. Schiraldi faced no public accountability until Moore removed him in mid-2025 after years of failure.

Maryland’s fiscal health, once fortified by Hogan’s $5 billion surplus, has crumbled. A $3 billion deficit loomed in 2025, driven by reckless spending on ancillary projects like Wes Moore’s Service Year initiative, unchecked hiring and handouts to placate political activists. To close the gap, Moore dramatically hiked vehicle registration fees, imposed a new IT services sales tax and added financial burdens on taxpayers grappling with inflation and rising costs. Many of us are still sitting in stunned disbelief at how quickly Gov. Moore reversed our fortunes.

Maryland’s economy is nosediving. Residents are fleeing, while Moore misleadingly cites international migration to claim “growth.” Democrat Brooke Lierman, the state comptroller, continually warns of a shrinking revenue base. As a father of four with deep roots, I’m stuck here. While we work to consider our options for new leadership, we also know that Moore eyes national office, leveraging his Trump spat to boost his profile. We may save our state, but if Moore takes this approach nationwide, the economic and social toll will be catastrophic. America, don’t fall for the act: Buyer beware. Check the blue book.

Project 21 Ambassador Torrey Snow serves as the national clergy director for the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. He is a former talk radio host who lives in Anne Arundel County and is the founder and host of the “Snow in the Know” podcast. This was first published at The Baltimore Sun.