Chicago Continues to Suffer While D.C. Experiences Respite from Crime

As Washington, D.C. is finally enjoying the refreshing fruit of anti-crime collaboration between our federal government and local law enforcement, Chicago continues to suffer from preventable tragedy. Over Labor Day weekend, 58 people were shot and eight were killed in a city that continues to languish under the grips of failed progressive leaders who stand in the way of progress and safety.

Black Americans in Chicago and other urban communities are crying out to President Trump for help, and would welcome the arrival of the National Guard.

Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are among those who desire to see the president free their cities from the clutches of uninhibited criminals.

P Rae Easley, Project 21 Ambassador:

As one of the beautiful African-American women in the red hats who asked President Trump to come help us in the city of Chicago, we welcome him to our great city. We are dealing with narcoterrorism in Chicago, and the open border has made us sitting ducks for international terrorism. We are blessed that our president cares enough about us to ensure that we are not victims of international crime in the form of human and drug smuggling that is bleeding our coffers dry.

Horace Cooper, Project 21 Chairman:

Progressive policies in our nation’s big cities have let down urban residents. Black Americans have been especially hard hit by policymakers who would rather offer midnight basketball to distract the youth of the city, rather than require accountability for bad behavior. Poverty is not the cause of crime. But crime does perpetuate poverty. Hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of Americans live in poverty and destitution in our inner cities, and they have not resorted to preying on their neighbors. Progressives have ignored this reality. President Trump is showing the way: Punish and remove the criminals, thereby freeing up the ability of prosperity and opportunity to return to our inner cities.

Pastor David Lowery, Project 21 Ambassador and Chicago Pastor/Resident:

Chicago has become a war zone. I grew up in Englewood when it was a white neighborhood. Now it looks like a hellhole, just like President Trump said – no economic development, no housing! The whole area is crime-infested. Chicago has ranked as the murder capital of the world for thirteen consecutive years. Mayor Brandon Johnson doesn’t have a clue about leadership, and Chicago Governor JB Pritzker is a corrupt thief who steals money from the black community. Now that we’ve add illegals to this problem, we’re going to see more deaths. But the deaths caused by illegals are not being counted. The National Guard needs to be here immediately to stop crime, just like it did in Washington, D.C. Chicago has had seven mass shootings in less than a month. It’s time for black people to wake up and get on board and help President Trump make this country great again!

Pastor Steven Perry, Project 21 Ambassador:

We unfortunately continue to hear these stories in liberal cities due to a lack of leadership in the home. As long as strong leadership is absent in households and communities, we will continue to struggle. The federal government is supposed to support the states, and the states are supposed to support the counties and cities. Unfortunately, due to a revolutionary mindset in Chicago, they cannot get their act together. They need outside help.

Dr. Eric Wallace, Project 21 Ambassador:

This Labor Day weekend, Chicago was tragically struck by violence, with 58 people shot and eight fatally wounded in 37 separate shootings. These are not just statistics—they are fathers, mothers, and children whose lives have been violently disrupted. We must do more than respond with law enforcement; we must also strengthen our families—because neighborhoods with stronger family structures consistently experience lower rates of violent crime and homicide. It’s time to rebuild safety not just with policies, but with faith, family and community at the foundation.

Terris E. Todd, Project 21 Director of Coalitions and Outreach: