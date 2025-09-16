Black Leaders Celebrate Trump’s Boost of HBCU Funding

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have a legacy of providing a backstop to ensure black Americans get the higher education they deserve. However, these great institutions have often been hindered by their ability to secure adequate funding for programs that assist students with competing on a national or international level. Despite these challenges, HBCUs have remained vigilant and steadfast in their mission to empower the next generation of leaders.

President Trump and the U.S. Department of Education recently announced their intention to increase federal funding of HBCUs & TCCUs (Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities) by $500 million on top of the current funding provided in the budget.

Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are responding.

Dr. Tino Smith, Project 21 Ambassador and HBCU Parent:

As a father whose son attended an HBCU, I understand both the strength of these institutions and the resource challenges they face compared to larger universities like Purdue, where my daughter studied. Redirecting nearly $500 million toward HBCUs affirms their historic mission and helps close those long-standing gaps. This investment means more than dollars; it represents an intentional effort to equip black students to compete and lead on a national and global stage. From a Kingdom perspective, sowing into the success of our young leaders is a step toward equity, empowerment and lasting impact.

Charisma Peoples, Project 21 Ambassador and HBCU Student:

As an current student at an HBCU, I’m grateful that this administration has repeatedly demonstrated its positive perception of our community. Participation in this extensive economic funding will enable black students to expand their financial resources for college attendance. The augmentation of federal financial support for HBCUs creates a pathway for every American to achieve life success. President Trump’s initial commitments are being transformed into fulfilled promises through consistent action! #PromisesMadePromisesKept

Terris E. Todd, Project 21 Director of Coalitions and Outreach, who is also an HBCU Parent, a Former HBCU Student and a Former White House Appointee:

As a former White House appointee who worked to ensure that black American students are being given the quality education they deserve, this record investment touches my heart on many levels. My college journey began at an HBCU and my daughter has chosen the same. We must not lose sight of the many years of merit and excellence these institutions have produced and continue to produce. The actions taken by this administration are much appreciated, and I am sure the institutions, students and families will be blessed as a result.

Richard Holt, Project 21 Ambassador:

The Trump Administration has once again shown heroic leadership by standing with America’s HBCUs and TCCUs, ensuring that minority students have the resources they need to succeed. This record funding increase reflects a steadfast commitment to equal access in education, empowering the next generation to achieve the American Dream. By prioritizing opportunity over politics, the administration has set a defining precedent that strengthens not just these institutions, but the future of all Americans.

Brandon Brice, Project 21 Ambassador:

Since the days of Booker T. Washington and George Washington Carver, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have always been part of the foundation of American success in this nation and have always had a special place in the conservative movement, providing opportunities for persons of color. In fact, HBCUs over the last 100 years have found themselves to be a haven for talent, success and merit, going back to their original focuses on agriculture, mechanics and theology. In other words, the nucleus of HBCUs has always included God, faith, and building something — and a true investment in this will positively impact black America.

Linda Lee Tarver, Ed.D., Th.D., Project 21 Ambassador and HBCU Parent:

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were top of mind in the first Trump Administration. On February 28, 2017, just 38 days after inauguration, President Trump (45) signed an executive order that signaled support for HBCUs. Appalled by the annual pilgrimage of HBCU presidents to Washington, D.C. to beg for funding, President Trump signed the FUTURE Act on December 19, 2019, which provided “permanent” annual funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. No other president committed to these institutions of higher learning like Donald J. Trump. Now, in his second term, President Trump ended Biden’s unconstitutional “discretionary funding” that prioritized racial or ethnic quotas and, in turn, increased HBCU funding for FY2025 by $1.34 billion. The liberal left is crying a river over the one-time $1.34 billion increase to HBCUs as “redirected” money versus “new” money. President Trump promised to prioritize educating American students; eliminating waste, fraud and abuse and redirecting money from liberal scams and dark holes. As a result, HBCUs are welcoming the president’s “promises made, promises kept,” grateful that he has not forgotten black students. Thank you, Mr. President!

Andre Barnes, Project 21 Ambassador:

Promises made, promises kept. This is a continuation of President Trump’s first administration. The $500 million is going to help with infrastructure and new programs, and will provide much-needed resources for HBCUs. My hope is that these HBCU presidents and students look at this as an olive branch toward a fruitful relationship and not political pandering.

In its Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America, Project 21 recommends additional funding for HBCUs committed to raising graduation rates for black Americans. The Blueprint can be downloaded here.