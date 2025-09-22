It’s a sobering sign of the times that radical left Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (aka “AOC”) believes she has a shot at a U.S. Senate seat or even the American presidency.

On Fox News’s “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told guest host Charles Hurt and fellow panelist Kaylee McGhee White:

There is no leadership in this party, and they need to call a political oncologist very, very quickly because the radical metastasis has set in and it’s rapidly spreading.

Even after beclowning herself with her comments about Charlie Kirk, her fellow members, many of them, sided with her rather than logic, reason and just basic good form.

The cancer that is taking over the world‘s oldest political party is very, very likely going to lead not to Gavin Newsom, but to AOC and her radical fringe ideas taking over the party and getting the nomination…

When I was a kid, Democrats hid their far left and radical ideas, and they lied and they pretended they were just like you and I. Now they tell the truth. And guess who’s the biggest truth teller? AOC.