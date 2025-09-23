Curtis Hill on Charlie Kirk: Counting the Cost of Truth

“Charlie Kirk didn’t just live; he sparked a revolution.”

In the commentary below, Project 21 Ambassador Curtis Hill — who once served as Indiana’s attorney general — discusses the legacy Charlie Kirk leaves behind, and why as a black man he shares Charlie’s much-quoted concerns about DEI.

In the arena of ideas, where timidity falters and the bold prevail, Charlie Kirk stood as a titan—a fearless debater who charged into every discourse with the precision of a prosecutor and the fire of unshakable conviction. He didn’t merely speak; he set minds ablaze, challenging a generation of young Americans to hone their intellects, question the prevailing narrative, and stand firm in their beliefs with unapologetic clarity. As the founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie forged a movement of empowerment, galvanizing campuses across this great nation to reject apathy and embrace the relentless pursuit of truth. He inspired thousands to think critically, to speak with authority, and to act with courage. His life was a beacon of boldness in the public square, where he tackled any subject, any adversary, with a pragmatic directness that sliced through clutter and confusion.

Yet Charlie’s unyielding commitment to truth came at a cost, one his critics wielded as a weapon to smear his character. They were quick to hurl accusations of racism and bigotry, twisting his words to justify their venom—some even implying his assassination on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University was somehow defensible.

They point to a single remark, taken viciously out of context, where Charlie, in a 2024 discussion said, “If I see a black pilot, I’m going to be like, ‘Boy, I hope he’s qualified.’” His detractors brandished this quote as proof of prejudice, ignoring the broader point he fearlessly made: that DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) policies in critical industries like aviation raise legitimate concerns about whether competence, not quotas, drives hiring. I shared his concern. Charlie wasn’t questioning any individual’s ability; he was exposing how DEI agendas can undermine meritocracy, fostering doubt where trust is paramount. By prioritizing arbitrary metrics over skill, such policies risk marginalizing the very groups they claim to uplift, breeding resentment and eroding the principle of equal justice under the law. Charlie spoke this truth with prosecutor-like precision, knowing the cost of candor in a world quick to vilify.

His tragic death—he was struck down by an assassin’s bullet while speaking at Utah Valley University—has only amplified his impact. What he sowed in life now reaps in death: a surging movement among young and old alike, driven to step into the arena he so masterfully commanded. His passing calls to mind the timeless wisdom of Luke 14:28, often cited by evangelist Billy Graham, urging us to “count the cost.” Charlie counted it fully—the cost of his love for Christ, his steadfast devotion to this nation, and his profound commitment to his fellow man—and deemed it a price worth paying, every single day.

What Charlie built endures: a legacy of awakened conservatism, where debate flourishes, freedom is fiercely defended, and the next generation of leaders rises ready and resolute. And what is yet to come? A bolder America, where his spirit propels us to confront division with dialogue, weakness with strength, and indifference with action. Charlie Kirk didn’t just live; he sparked a revolution. He paid the ultimate price for truth, undeterred by the slings of his critics. Let us honor him by carrying that truth forward—direct, pragmatic, and precise. Rest in power, Charlie. Your voice echoes eternally.

Project 21 Ambassador Curtis T. Hill, Jr., is the former attorney general of Indiana.