Craig DeLuz: The Dangerous Cost of Divisive Rhetoric: Remembering Charlie Kirk’s Legacy of Civil Discourse

“Though Charlie Kirk’s life was tragically cut short, his legacy serves as a reminder that genuine progress stems from dialogue, not destruction,” writes Project 21 Ambassador Craig DeLuz in the commentary below.

Craig encourages those who have influence to set a different tone than the one that led to Charlie’s assassination:

Instead of casting labels like “fascist” or “extremist” at every disagreement, they should relearn the principles of constructive debate. Passionately advocate for your beliefs—whether progressive or conservative—but do so backed by facts, logic and respect, as Kirk modeled in his discussions. Media outlets ought to prioritize fair reporting over sensational storytelling that incites anger; politicians should present arguments based on facts, rather than attacking opponents’ characters; educators must promote critical thinking rather than ideological conformity; and entertainers ought to use their platforms to humanize differing perspectives, rather than dehumanizing them.

Read Craig’s commentary below.

In the aftermath of the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk, a young man who dedicated his life to openly and respectfully debating ideas, we are reminded of the troubling consequences of toxic dialogue.

At just 31 years old, Kirk was shot and killed not in a dark alley, but on a college campus, in broad daylight, while engaging in the fundamental act that defines a free society: conversing with those who had opposing views. He welcomed his critics, answered their inquiries with courtesy and reason, and sought common ground, despite differences. Tragically, this commitment to civil debate cost him his life. The details surrounding his death reveal ammunition marked with symbols representing transgender and antifascist ideologies—a chilling reminder that when rhetoric is twisted into weapons of hatred, it can lead to real violence.

In times like these, it’s easy to refer to “political violence” in general terms, as if it appears out of nowhere. However, violence does not occur in a vacuum; it is often the result of language that labels opponents not as fellow citizens with different opinions, but as threats to existence. For years, public figures like Kirk have been unjustly branded as “Nazis,” “genocidal,” or “erasureists” simply for defending basic principles about biology, family or national identity. Such inflammatory terms don’t promote discussion; they stifle it by suggesting that those who disagree pose an actual danger, providing a false justification for aggressive actions. As noted by President Trump, this kind of demonization—drawing parallels between respectable individuals and history’s worst tyrants—creates a dangerous environment where violence seems permissible.

Surveys reveal that this is not just an unremarkable occurrence; it reflects a disturbing cultural trend. Significant portions of Americans, particularly on the political left, are increasingly receptive to or even supportive of violence against those they consider ideological enemies. For instance, one poll showed that nearly half of liberals felt it “somewhat justified” to kill figures like Elon Musk, while over half expressed the same sentiment regarding Donald Trump. This mindset signals a broader societal shift where grievances are amplified into grand conspiracies. Theories about racial, economic or gender injustices often suggest that systemic forces are set against people, calling for not just reform, but revolutionary change—and history teaches us that revolutions rarely confine themselves to words alone.

The 1960s and 70s were marked by similar upheaval: high-profile assassinations, riots and violent actions undertaken by radical groups, all driven by narratives of unyielding oppression. Today, social media exacerbates this situation, allowing extreme voices to create echo chambers where acts of violence are glorified as “resistance.” Posts celebrating Kirk’s death on platforms like TikTok and BlueSky reflect a disturbing decline in discourse.

The solution to this crisis does not lie in censorship or withdrawal, but in outright condemnation and the demonstration of better practices. Media, political, academic and entertainment leaders hold significant influence and must set a constructive tone that reverberates down to the most vulnerable individuals. Instead of casting labels like “fascist” or “extremist” at every disagreement, they should relearn the principles of constructive debate. Passionately advocate for your beliefs—whether progressive or conservative—but do so backed by facts, logic and respect, as Kirk modeled in his discussions. Media outlets ought to prioritize fair reporting over sensational storytelling that incites anger; politicians should present arguments based on facts, rather than attacking opponents’ characters; educators must promote critical thinking rather than ideological conformity; and entertainers ought to use their platforms to humanize differing perspectives, rather than dehumanizing them.

When Kirk addressed contentious issues like abortion, gender identity or family dynamics, he did so with respect and dignity, recognizing the humanity of those he debated. This approach—dynamic yet respectful, committed yet courteous—transformed Turning Point USA into a significant movement that engaged millions of young voters without resorting to violence.

To disregard this urgent call is to invite further tragedy. Societies flourish when ideas are exchanged freely and peacefully; they descend into chaos when rhetoric escalates to elimination. Though Charlie Kirk’s life was tragically cut short, his legacy serves as a reminder that genuine progress stems from dialogue, not destruction. We must denounce the incendiary language that contributed to his death, and our leaders should exemplify how to engage in disagreement without stripping away our common humanity. Only then can we truly honor a man who lived and died for the essential discourse that makes America exceptional.

Project 21 Ambassador Craig J. DeLuz has almost 30 years of experience in public policy and advocacy. He hosts a daily news and commentary show called “The RUNDOWN.” You can follow him on X at @CraigDeLuz.