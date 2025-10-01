The National Center’s Able Americans program and Free Enterprise Project teamed up to deliver a letter to the Uber board of directors yesterday seeking answers related to the recent lawsuit filed against Uber by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the company’s treatment of individuals with disabilities.

From today’s press release:

“Disability access goes directly to Uber’s compliance with federal law, the trust of its customers, and its ability to safeguard shareholder value against reputational damage and costly litigation,” the letter says. “While Uber has stated that it maintains a ‘zero-tolerance policy’ and has invested in training and reporting channels, the ongoing lawsuits strongly suggest that implementation and accountability remain insufficient.” …

“Uber’s apparent pattern of discrimination against people with disabilities is unacceptable and unlawful. No one should face barriers simply because they use a wheelchair or live with a disability,” said Rachel Barkley, director of the National Center’s Able Americans project dedicated to advancing innovative, free-market solutions that empower Americans with disabilities. “Equal access to transportation is not a privilege — it is a civil right. The DOJ lawsuit underscores the urgent need for accountability, and for companies like Uber to ensure that people with disabilities are treated with dignity, fairness and the same opportunities as everyone else.”

“In addition to the obvious humanitarian and civil rights concerns raised by these complaints about Uber drivers leaving riders with disabilities stranded, Uber shareholders also have reason to be concerned about the bottom-line implications of these allegations and deserve to know what Uber is doing to address the underlying issues,” said Stefan Padfield, executive director of the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project, a leading shareholder activism group.