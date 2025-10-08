Kansas Is Leading the Way on Financial Empowerment for Foster Youth with Disabilities — Other States Should Follow

Each year, thousands of young Americans with disabilities age out of foster care and step into adulthood with little more than determination. Too often, they do so without the financial tools or education needed to build independence and stability.

It is estimated that 25% of youth who had been in fos­ter care at age 17 and sur­veyed at age 21 said that they had been home­less at some point in the last two years. Foster youth also frequently struggle with credit issues, debt, and a lack of financial education, according to the National Foster Youth Institute.

At our Able Americans website, our team describes how Kansas is leading the way in terms of investing in the long-term independence of foster youth with disabilities. We also provide suggestions for other states to follow suit.

Read more here.