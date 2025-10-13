The Hostages Are Home! Project 21 Responds

Hours after President Trump confirmed that Hamas had freed all surviving Israeli hostages, ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are responding with gratitude and celebration.

Project 21 Ambassador Marie Fischer, a Jewish activist:

October 7, 2023 was Simchat Torah. One of the most joyous Jewish holidays became a day of heartbreaking tragedy. Tonight, as Simchat Torah returns, we will dance again in pure joy. Today marks a moment many of us did not expect would come so soon—though it is a day we wish had never been necessary. The return of all the hostages has overwhelmed us with emotion. While we still wait for the bodies of those who did not survive, seeing families reunited is among the most beautiful sights imaginable. This evening, it feels as if part of the weight we have carried has finally been lifted. That relief is only partial, because the past two years have exposed a rising tide of antisemitism. But we are ready to face those challenges now that our family has been restored, and tonight we celebrate the strength and hope that comes with being together once more. As a Jewish woman I greatly appreciate the work of President Trump in being able to bring home the remaining hostages being held by Hamas and end the two-year Israel-Hamas war. Unfortunately I am wary though, since Israel has given up so much over the years for peace. Israel gave up the Sinai in the Camp David Accords, gave up Gaza in 2005, gave up land in Judea and Samaria (what the rest of the world calls the West Bank) and has released thousands of Palestinian prisoners over the years (one being Yahya Ibrahim Hassan Sinwar, the mastermind of October 7), all in the hope for peace. Still, I am appreciative that President Trump reached this agreement, because if the other party does go back on their word, this is a president who believes in peace through strength.

Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper:

Today the world celebrates an amazing accomplishment by the Trump Administration — a peace plan that President Trump and his diplomatic team secured. All living hostages held by Hamas have been released, and leaders in the region are committing to rebuilding and reconstructing the Gaza Strip. What many have tried to do and failed at, President Trump has accomplished. Congratulations, Mr. President.

Project 21 Ambassador Curtis Hill, Former Indiana Attorney General:

The Trump-brokered Israel-Hamas ceasefire is a commendable first step toward peace, but its fragility demands caution. Unlike the durable Camp David Accords, this tactical truce risks collapse due to mutual distrust, political pressures and deferred core issues like Hamas’s disarmament. The administration should avoid premature celebration and focus on enforcing Phase 2 negotiations to ensure lasting stability. I urge vigilance, emphasizing that true peace requires justice and accountability, not just a pause in violence.

Project 21 Ambassador Linda Lee Tarver, Ed.D., Th.D.

President Trump negotiated the most impactful and lifesaving deal of his life and in the world: Peace in the Middle East and the end to the Hamas-Israel conflict. Some on the left have begrudgingly congratulated President Trump on his extraordinary accomplishment while other liberal leaders like President Obama refused to give credit where credit is due. Meanwhile, the October 13th day of freedom and liberation in Israel and Gaza is being hailed by world leaders who eagerly stood with President Trump at the peace signing in Egypt. No president in the 249 years of American history has ever negotiated peace of this magnitude. So, while leftists gear up for their “no kings” rallies, the scriptures reveal President Trump’s political and military success is reminiscent and aptly associated with the judges of Israel: Othniel, Ehud, and Shamgar. These anointed leaders were referred to as “deliverers” of their nation and established peace for decades (Judges 3:9-11, 15, 30-31). Congratulations to our deliverer and president, Donald J. Trump!

Project 21 Ambassador Dr. Tino W. Smith:

Today darkness yields to a new chapter: hostages returned, guns stilled and nations converging on peace. This is a moment not just for one region but for all humanity, to prove that reconciliation can outlast conflict. We declare that justice must be tangibly delivered, prosperity must follow, and lasting peace must be rooted in dignity for every tribe, tongue and nation. Let this be the breakthrough the world has yearned for, one we now steward with faith, wisdom and unrelenting resolve.

Project 21 Ambassador April Chapman:

I commend the leadership of our nation, and specifically President Donald J. Trump, for brokering a historic peace agreement in the Middle East. The return of hostages to their families is a powerful testament to the value we place on human dignity and life. Through courageous diplomacy and sustained commitment, we are witnessing a turning point—one that offers hope, healing and a brighter future to countless people who have long endured the pain of conflict. While this is not the only conflict that President Trump has managed to resolve, this peace agreement has garnered the respect of world leaders, and for this reason, he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Project 21 Ambassador Supt./Dr. Ronald Gates: