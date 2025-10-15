Jesi Able Americans wheelchair paperwork disability

15 Oct 2025 We Must Not Penalize People With Disabilities For Working and Saving

Posted at 12:57h in Able Americans, Featured, Health by

“My boyfriend and I have talked about marriage a few times, and we’re not going to do it because I would lose my Medicaid, and it would cost us so much money for me to have private insurance.”

After a devastating motorcycle accident left Jesi paralyzed, her world changed overnight. As she rebuilt her life, she discovered that disability benefits like SSDI often trap people in poverty by limiting their ability to work and save. Jesi made the courageous decision to leave SSDI, but still relied on Medicaid to cover her high medical costs—only to find that marriage and modest savings could put her care at risk.

Through perseverance and entrepreneurship, Jesi found renewed joy and purpose in her work and businesses. Her story—and the friendship that grew with Bri, who faced her own paralysis—reveals the hope, freedom, and meaning that come when people with disabilities are empowered to live and work without limits.

Here’s “Jesi’s Story,” the latest in Able AmericansFaces of the Disability Crisis video series.



The National Center for Public Policy Research is a communications and research foundation supportive of a strong national defense and dedicated to providing free market solutions to today’s public policy problems. We believe that the principles of a free market, individual liberty and personal responsibility provide the greatest hope for meeting the challenges facing America in the 21st century.