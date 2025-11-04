Dick Cheney Remembered by Black Conservatives

Former Vice President Dick Cheney passed away last night at the age of 84.

“History will remember him as among the finest public servants of his generation — a patriot who brought integrity, high intelligence and seriousness of purpose to every position he held,” wrote former President George W. Bush.

Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are also remembering Cheney’s leadership and influence.

Terris Todd, Project 21’s Director of Coalitions and Outreach:

Former Vice President Dick Cheney was a leader who believed in standing on his convictions for the interests of his family and the nation as a whole. He understood that many of the decisions he made would not be the most popular, but believed they were right in his time. We appreciate his service and courage over the many years, and pray for his family’s comfort going forward.

Dr. Tino W. Smith, Project 21 Ambassador:

As we acknowledge the passing of former Vice President Dick Cheney, we recognize a leader whose convictions and courage influenced the course of our nation for decades. From a Kingdom perspective, his life reminds us that leadership often carries both weight and witness, both the burden of decisions and the testimony of service. Though history will debate the outcomes of his choices, his unwavering commitment to duty reflected a man determined to defend what he believed was right. May his family find peace, and may his legacy challenge every leader to serve with integrity, accountability and reverence before God and country.

Priscilla Rahn, Project 21 Ambassador:

Vice President Dick Cheney’s life reflected a deep sense of duty and devotion to God and country. He led with conviction, wisdom and courage through some of America’s most defining moments. May his legacy remind us that true leadership is rooted in faith, integrity and the steadfast pursuit of freedom. My prayers are with his family during this time of loss.

Mike Hill, Project 21 Ambassador:

I was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force serving under the command of Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney. He was decisive and competent using the training he received while working for Donald Rumsfeld. Regrettably he was influenced by his daughter, Liz Cheney, and became an outspoken critic of President Trump, even declaring that he would vote for Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris.

Brandon Brice, Project 21 Ambassador:

Dick Cheney will always be one of the greatest political minds in American politics. His life is evidence that power is oftentimes behind the throne, and a reminder that power is often silent and calculated. I had the pleasure of meeting Dick Cheney while I was college student at Howard University and an intern in the U.S. Speaker’s office. I am reminded of a story he told in his memoir about when he was 21 and received a DWI. He recounted how at that very moment, his arrest as a young man made him question where he was in life, where he was headed and where he wanted to be — a powerful testament that your past never needs to decide your future.

Emery McClendon, Project 21 Ambassador:

Vice President Dick Cheney was a public servant under several presidential administrations. He was instrumental in promoting conservative values that helped America prosper. He will be missed.

Kathleen Wells, Project 21 Ambassador: