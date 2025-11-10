On an episode of Fox News’s “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper noted that the Left has a selective memory.

Horace told guest host Jason Chaffetz and fellow panelists Isabel Brown and Tudor Dixon:

One of the beautiful things about being a progressive is that you don’t have to remember what happened yesterday.

You passed the Affordable Care Act. You promised us that all the prices of healthcare would go down.

When they triple, when they quadruple, you shut the government down today and say it’s because mean old nasty Republicans won’t fund it.