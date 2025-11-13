Project 21 DLI Douglass Leadership Institute

13 Nov 2025 Project 21 Represents at DLI Annual Conference

Posted at 11:03h

Several Project 21 ambassadors participated in last week’s 2025 Douglass Leadership Institute (DLI) annual conference entitled “Our Faith, Our Family, Our Freedom.”

Terris Todd, Project 21’s director of coalitions and outreach, participated in a panel on biblical worldview, which was moderated by Pastor Donald Eason and also featured Pastor Leon Threatt. This panel was a resounding clarion call to sift all cultural issues, difficulties and plans through God’s timeless word.

Dr. Alveda King celebrated DLI’s 10th Anniversary and gave honor to DLI’s founder, the late Bishop Dean Nelson.
We were also delighted to see Project 21 ambassadors April Chapman, Priscilla Rahn, Apostle Tommy Quick and Bishop Vincent Mathews, among others.


