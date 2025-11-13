Several Project 21 ambassadors participated in last week’s 2025 Douglass Leadership Institute (DLI) annual conference entitled “Our Faith, Our Family, Our Freedom.”

Terris Todd, Project 21’s director of coalitions and outreach, participated in a panel on biblical worldview, which was moderated by Pastor Donald Eason and also featured Pastor Leon Threatt. This panel was a resounding clarion call to sift all cultural issues, difficulties and plans through God’s timeless word.