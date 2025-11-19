Even a tiny bit of socialism in our society is dangerous, says Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper.

On the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Horace used an interesting urine analogy to explain to host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist Alex Clark how even the smallest amount of socialism can destroy everything:

In the beginning of the 20th century, what we now refer to as Communism/Marxism/Socialism, it required bullets, armed soldiers to impose its views, and we got to see the devastation that occurred. In the 21st century, we’re being told: “No, let’s not use the troops. Let’s not use force. Let’s get people to voluntarily do it.”

Socialism/Marxism/Communism — however you wish to describe it — destroys everything it touches. It’s not about how it gets in power. It’s what it does when it is power.

It’s like taking a little glass of water and dropping some drops of urine in it and saying, “It’s mostly water. It’ll be fine.” It won’t be fine.

That’s what’s happening in our cities, and it’s up to us as Americans — and I thank Turning Point USA. Let’s stop this in its tracks….

I also worry about the people who live in these communities once Socialism/Marxism/Communism takes its course. Increasingly in these dark blue cities — they are disproportionately minorities — Marxists/Communists/Socialists will get to experiment in the destruction of lives of overwhelmingly minority communities.

Why would we let the Left do that to so many people that they say they care about?