Black Conservatives Give Thanks for Both National and Personal Blessings

As we commemorate Thanksgiving, several of the ambassadors with our Project 21 black leadership network have shared some of the items on their gratitude lists.

Marie Fischer, Project 21 Ambassador:

Every day, a wave of gratitude washes over me when I remember that I live in the United States—a land where, even in times of uncertainty and challenge, my freedoms remain abundant compared to much of the world. My heart is deeply thankful for all that Gd has placed in my life, as well as for the things not given, trusting that every moment and outcome is part of a greater, purposeful design. Lately, there is a quiet joy stirring within me as I witness more and more people turning their hearts toward Gd—an unfolding that feels like hope and renewal for us all.

Dr. Tino Smith, Project 21 Ambassador:

This year, I am deeply thankful for the grace God continues to show my family. I am blessed to still have my 81-year-old mother with us, and to witness my wife — who has been courageously battling cancer — continue to stand strong. I am grateful that both of our children, who live out of town, will be home so our entire family, including our two grandchildren, can be together under one roof this Thanksgiving. Their love, resilience and presence remind me why hope, faith and family remain at the center of my life.

Melanie Collette, Project 21 Ambassador:

This year, I’m thankful that Washington finally hit the pause button on the offshore wind gold rush. For once, whales, views and working families along the coast got a seat at the table, rather than just the green lobbyists and consultants. As someone watching these projects threaten my own New Jersey coastline, I’m grateful to see policymakers question the rush to subsidize “green” experiments that drive up bills and risk our environment. Common sense may not be back for good, but this was a very welcome start.

Martin Baker, Project 21 Ambassador:

I am most thankful to live in a nation where I am free to worship according to the dictates of my conscience. I am thankful for the spirit of exceptionalism that permeates our nation within those who strive each day to make it a little better. I am thankful for the American Dream and the ability to tailor it and make it work for me and my family. I am especially thankful for the peaceful transition of government this past January. Many nations see bloody transitions filled with violence, yet we were blessed to not experience this. When our nation inaugurates a new head of government, the nation pauses and gives a silent prayer of thanks for the Constitution.

Demetrius Minor, Project 21 Ambassador:

I’m thankful for the granting of clemency recently given to Mr. Tremane Wood by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. Mr. Wood was given a death sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. He was merely minutes away from facing an execution, but thanks to the graciousness of Gov. Stitt, he lives to see Thanksgiving Day in 2025. Our justice system has much work to be done in order for us to see it utilized fairly and properly, but for now, we pause with a posture of gratitude for those who are willing to do the right thing.

P Rae Easley, Project 21 Ambassador and Chicago activist:

I am thankful for the leadership of President Donald John Trump, Sr., and for his deployment of federal resources to the city of Chicago to combat an invasion caused by weak leadership that is bankrupting the homeowners in this town. We were overwhelmed by the influx of illegal aliens from the southern border, and our local leaders ignored our pleas for assistance and immigration enforcement. In 1869, Fredrick Douglass spoke about how White America wanted to make itself independent of the Negro and was bringing in Chinese workers to drive down wages. Without the intervention of President Trump, the same harm would have been perpetuated against Black Chicago, effectively extinguishing our generational wealth. God Bless America and God Bless President Trump on behalf of Black Chicago.

Kendall Qualls, Project 21 Ambassador:

Since my childhood, I’ve watched American black culture shift from a community in which 80 percent of children were raised in two-parent families to one in which almost 80 percent grow up without fathers. In all that time, there has not been a single national initiative focused on reversing this devastating trend. As a result, the black community has been transformed into a fatherless, lawless and Godless culture. That’s why I’m grateful to be part of an organization committed to restoring the Christian faith and marriage as the norm in the black community once again. Through workshops and conferences in Minneapolis, Memphis and Detroit, we are helping people envision a brighter, more hopeful future—one that strengthens families, rebuilds communities and offers real solutions to those weary of the current reality.

Brandon Brice, Project 21 Ambassador:

As an American, I am grateful and thankful to live in a nation that still values the concepts of Freedom and Liberty. In fact, I still believe in that idea of the U.S. being that ‘Shining Light on the Hill’ that former President Reagan spoke about more than 30 years ago. Protecting and defending it daily is a must.

Andre Barnes, Project 21 Ambassador:

I am thankful for the meeting between President Trump and New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani. It revealed that the Mamdani administration is not closed to working with federal agents. Mamdani stated, “I spoke about how the laws that we have in New York City allow for the New York City government to speak to the federal administration for about 170 serious crimes.” If that happens, this could be a blueprint as to how other sanctuary cities can deal with ICE. Detaining illegal aliens in prisons will decrease the negative public sentiment about “controversial neighborhood raids” and decrease assaults on ICE from angry protesters. I am thankful that the president may get the opportunity to fulfill his promise to the American people to deport illegal aliens with less pushback from our largest city.

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Project 21 Ambassador:

America eagerly celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday. Many will set aside time to spend with family and friends, some will watch parades or sporting events and some will plot their Black Friday shopping. For me, I am reminded of President Lincoln’s October 3, 1863 proclamation “to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of ‘Thanksgiving and Praise’ to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.” This presidential proclamation helped unify a nation during a deadly Civil War. My hope and prayer is that our politically divided nation will once again be united, if but for one day, to give thanks and praise to God for our nation. Happy Thanksgiving & praise due to our Father in Heaven!

Bishop John T. Coats, Project 21 Ambassador:

This past year, I am especially thankful that God continues to bless me with friendships rooted in shared purpose and like-minded conviction. I am grateful for people who willingly invest their time, talents and treasure for the betterment of our community. Their partnership strengthens my resolve and reminds me that together, we can build a brighter future for all.

George E. Williams, Project 21 Ambassador:

I felt very proud and grateful when Donald Trump was sworn in to office as the forty seventh president of the United States of America. One can only wonder how America and the world would be different if Vice President Harris had won the presidency — especially after a very unsuccessful tenure as our vice president.

Jy Maze, Project 21 Ambassador:

I am truly thankful to have attended the 2025 inauguration of President Donald J. Trump in Washington, D.C. Being present for such a historic event gave me a renewed sense of purpose and direction for the work I’m doing. It was an honor to witness this moment in our nation’s story, and to be part of the energy and vision shaping the years ahead.

Terris Todd, Project 21’s Director of Coalitions and Outreach:

This year, I am thankful for a series of events which led me to the best healthcare team, who diagnosed a spinal condition early enough to avoid paralysis and performed a successful surgery to get me back to health and strength. To God be the glory for all that He has done!

Superintendent Dr. Ronald Gates, Project 21 Ambassador:

In this season, we are deeply thankful for the Lord’s hand of life preservation, shielding our families and communities from dangers seen and unseen. We praise God for raising President Trump as an instrument of protection, strengthening our borders and standing guard against those who would bring terror, violence and harm into our nation. We thank the Lord for empowering courageous efforts to disrupt drug trafficking and stop the deadly substances that have devastated so many lives, especially within African American communities. We are grateful for law enforcement officers, guided by heaven’s light, who are uncovering hidden evils and rescuing precious children trapped in sex slavery and forced labor. And today, with humbled hearts, we bless the God who preserves life, restores hope and uses leaders and servants alike to guard the destiny and future of our nation’s families.

J. Brian Hicks, Project 21 Ambassador:

I am most thankful for the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump, who was ushered back into office with the support of 25% of black male voters, and 30% of black male voters under age 45. This represents a sea change in modern black politics, and it suggests the era of leftist domination over black political thought is coming to a close.

Dr. Takosha Swan, Project 21 Ambassador:

2025 has been a year that has been very eye-opening to America. I am hoping that the government shutdown allowed millions of Americans to see that their main source of income can NEVER be the government. The government is a last resort, not a way of life. It’s time for real sustainability in communities, meaning that it’s time for families to be families again and it is time for churches to be churches again.”

Curtis Hill, Project 21 Ambassador:

My wife, Teresa, and I have been blessed by God with five wonderful children. Each of our children are independent, happy and smart, and because they’re all grown up, are out making their way in the world. Two of our children live nearby, which is reason enough to be thankful, and three of my children are experiencing life from Paris, Beverly Hills and Philadelphia. We are so thankful for a summer that allowed us to spend so much quality TIME with all of our children, and to let them know how much they mean to us as our most precious gifts from God, next to His gift of Jesus Christ! We are blessed and thankful!

Bill Cleveland, Project 21 Ambassador:

As I sit at my desk and think about all that God has done for me, I can only say, “Thank You, God, for bringing me a mighty long way.” I pray for peace in the world, and also peace at home. May we just stop and say thank you this Thanksgiving Week.

Kathleen Wells, Project 21 Ambassador: