Horace Cooper Prefers National Guard Over Slaughter in Washington, D.C.

Last week Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper was featured on two primetime Fox News programs during their discussions of the tragic shootings of National Guard heroes Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe.

As the news broke on November 26, Horace told “The Ingraham Angle” guest host Jason Chaffetz and fellow panelist Alex Marlow that when given the choice between the National Guard and slaughter in Washington, D.C., the choice is clear:

I’ve got two observations. One is: We absolutely need to charge this attempted assassination of our law-enforcement officers in the District of Columbia as a capital crime. Secondly, when people stand up and say that instead of having these fine young men and women putting their lives on the line to protect the city, they would rather those people not be here and that the poorest in the city of Washington, D.C. and people who work on Capitol Hill and some of the other people that come to town are instead going to be open for slaughter? That is what our choices are. We don’t have an option. When Project 21 first became aware of the possibility [of an increase in law enforcement in Washington, D.C.], we asked for those National Guardsmen, and we thanked the president for doing so. And we thank him again now for upping the number.

Two days later, when leftists had of course already politicized the tragedy, they were actually pointing fingers at President Trump and blaming him for the shooting.

On “Hannity,” Horace told guest host Jason Chaffetz and fellow panelist Camryn Kinsey: