Recent Medicaid Reforms Will Benefit People With Disabilities

While the left whines about recent Medicaid reforms, Able Americans Director Rachel Barkley is confident that people with disabilities will benefit from the changes.

In a recent Fox News story, Rachel outlined the provisions she is excited about:

Rachel Barkley, Director of the National Center’s Able Americans Program, which promotes free-market policy reforms for people with disabilities, said she is confident that Republicans’ reforms to Medicaid will “directly improve” the lives of those living with disabilities. Among the reforms Barkley praised were the implementation of the Helping Communities with Better Support (HCBS) Act, which she said “expands access to Medicaid home- and community-based services for individuals with disabilities and their caregivers,” while simultaneously increasing transparency and accountability for those waiting for care. Barkley also highlighted new tax provisions ushered in by Republicans that she said will serve to promote financial security for those with disabilities. But importantly, Barkley added, the GOP reforms — such as new work requirements — serve to ensure that disabled people are given the priority within Medicaid that they deserve.

Rachel elaborated further on these provisions in a press release circulated by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which was in turn picked up by Federal Newswire: