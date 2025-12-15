People of every skin color have been created in the image of God and equal in His sight — and white guilt violates that principle, says Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper.

On the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Horace and host Sean Hannity discussed the case of Kentucky State Rep. Sarah Stalker, who said during a discussion about DEI curriculum that she “doesn’t feel good about being white every day,” claimed whites have “privilege,” and said children should be taught to feel bad about their skin color.

Horace told Sean:

The notion that we as human beings are all equal, especially in the eyes of God, comes right from our Creator. Our founding documents said whoever is a citizen is going to get rights in this country, and we fought a Civil War to make sure that everyone understood that that included people who looked a little different in color than others.

This lady’s comments are really really hurtful. They’re really really harmful, because what they say is that it’s OK to group people, it’s OK to cluster people according to certain appearances. She claimed that it was OK to say that the group called white women are bad — or especially the group called white men are bad. There was a time in this country where the group called black men were bad. It isn’t better, regardless of which group.

When Rosa Parks was not allowed on the bus, it wasn’t wrong because she was black. It’s because she was a citizen. She paid taxes and she had every right to use it, just like everyone else.

Why on earth would we say to the youngest among us: “Look at skin color! Look at appearance!” You might as well say: “The left-handed ones — they’re the ones that are really bad, not the right-handed one.”

This makes no sense, but it’s evil. It violates the very idea that we’re all humans created in the image of God.

… I know a lot of people don’t agree with me, but I think the same principle that caused separation in the 19th century and the early 20th century is being used in the 21st century. We are just switching around who it applies to, and it divides us.

We should be saying to everyone: “We’re all human beings and we’re all the children of God.”