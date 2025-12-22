22 Dec 2025 Wind Project Pause is Welcome News for Those Concerned About National Security
Today the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that it is “pausing—effective immediately—the leases for all large-scale offshore wind projects under construction in the United States due to national security risks identified by the Department of War in recently completed classified reports.”
The National Center’s Dr. Bonner Cohen applauds the news, and provides insight into some of the national security concerns the Trump Administration may be investigating:
In pausing construction of five offshore wind projects on the East Coast, the Trump administration is rightly taking a serious look at national security concerns.
The spinning rotors atop towers shooting hundreds of feet into the air have blades that reach the length of two-and one-half football fields. How will such installations affect the Pentagon’s ability to detect incoming drones? The “clutter” these monstrosities create impedes the effectiveness of radar.
While they are at it, the White House also needs to investigate Chinese-made inverters at solar farms. These inverters can be weaponized to attack the U.S. grid.
Both wind and solar power are inefficient, and the materials used in them are destined for landfills throughout the country once wind turbines and solar panels have their short (20 years) life expectancy.