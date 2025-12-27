Black Conservatives Share Their New Year’s Hopes for 2026

After a whirlwind 2025, ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are sharing their New Year’s hopes for 2026.

Marie Fischer, Project 21 Ambassador:

My hope is that those of us who are truly G‑d‑fearing will come together in genuine unity to stand firmly against hatred from every side, while lifting one another up rather than slipping into a mindset of victimhood. I also long to see a deeper sense of unity among conservatives—where we clearly and proudly define who we are, rally around our shared values and gently but firmly set aside voices and behaviors that undermine the principled future we are working to build together.

Kendall Qualls, Project 21 Ambassador:

As we enter the new year and mark the 250th anniversary of the greatest nation in the history of mankind, I pray that all who recognize this truth will commit themselves to preserving it, defending it and boldly educating others about the real and growing dangers we face. The next 12 to 24 months will be decisive. If we fail to wake up now, we risk losing the very foundations of our nation. Self-proclaimed socialists and their Marxist allies represent the most serious domestic threat to America’s future. They openly reject and undermine American principles, despise free-market capitalism and show open hostility towards Jews, followers of Jesus Christ and the values that built this country.

Chaplain Ayesha Kreutz, Project 21 Ambassador:

As we look toward 2026, my hope is to see truth spoken with courage and compassion, faith lived with integrity, and families strengthened as the foundation of a healthy society. Frederick Douglass reminded us that “righteousness exalts a nation,” and I pray we recover that axiomatic moral clarity, one grounded not in power or politics, but in principle. May we be a people who refuse complacency in the face of injustice, anchored in the teachings of Jesus Christ, who calls us to love truth, walk humbly and act justly. May the coming year raise up leaders of character and a generation prepared to steward liberty with wisdom and grace.

Michael Austin, Project 21 Ambassador:

As we look toward 2026, my hope is for a renewed commitment to individual responsibility, strong families and opportunity — driven by hard work, not government dependency. I hope the new year brings policies that expand economic freedom, protect educational choice and strengthen our communities from the ground up. Above all, I’m hopeful that Americans recommit to civic virtue, personal accountability and respect for one another.

Bishop John T. Coats, II, Project 21 Ambassador:

As we look toward 2026, my hope is for the strengthening of families and homes rooted in love, stability, faith and mutual respect. I pray for renewed commitment to our children and elders, ensuring that every family has access to opportunity, safety and support. May 2026 be a year when communities come together to build and to pass on values that will sustain generations to come.

Mike Hill, Project 21 Ambassador:

Baring some cataclysmic world event, I believe the combination of Trump’s tariffs, American artificial intelligence data centers and domestic energy production will mean an economic boom for the USA, and thus the world’s economy. We must participate in this boom by investing in the market through some investment vehicle. An unprecedented opportunity is available for this generation and the next to come.

Emery McClendon, Project 21 Ambassador:

It is my hope that during the new year, we as Americans will somehow come together to make America a better and safer nation for everyone. We must work together to abolish both the external and internal threats to our freedom and liberty. America must continue to lead the world, and work toward inspiring other nations to seek justice and hope for the future. Our elected representatives must lead the way for such an effort to succeed. Our continued success depends on what we do to preserve our relationship with one another and the world.

Casey Lartigue, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador and Chairman of Freedom Speakers International (FSI):

I now live in South Korea, where I work closely with North Korean refugees who have risked everything to speak honestly about life under a closed regime. In 2026, I’m determined to elevate their voices in public discussion as the most credible witnesses to what dictatorship actually costs. Their experiences offer Americans lessons about what we risk losing when we take freedom for granted.

Berney Flowers, Project 21 Ambassador:

My hopes for the New Year: – More peace of mind and commonsense for America and the world – More economic success for working families everywhere – A safer world with fewer conflicts and more cooperation

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Project 21 Ambassador:

“Hope” in scriptures is a confident expectation in God and His Word that creates an anchor for the soul. In 2024, my hope and prayers were in a favorable election that would produce God-honoring policies and culture. Hope was fulfilled Jan. 20, 2025. In 2026, I am hopeful the Lord will allow the seeds planted in 2025 (new policies, deportations, DOGE cuts, Christ culture, fair laws, favorable and constitutional judicial decisions, tariffs and global investments) to grow and reap a great harvest during our semiquincentennial.

