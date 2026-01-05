Despite San Francisco’s $1 billion budget deficit, Mayor Daniel Lurie has signed a measure to create a reparations fund for black residents.

On Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told guest host Brian Kilmeade:

This is an amazing example of the latest variation of a con involving reparations.

There will never be a payout under this program, but it is a great way to make people think when you’re doing everything possible to push them down — you’re destroying the public schools, you’re making it a crime zone in their communities, you over-regulate, you’re causing the housing prices to skyrocket.

But then you say: “But don’t worry, you’re gonna get a $5 million payout. Don’t worry about all those other things.”

This con? It is cruel…. Let’s stop segregating Americans on the basis of race and let’s start working on commonsense solutions that benefit us all….

Here’s a state that never had slavery, and they’re supposed to be working to figure out how to undo the legacy or consequences of slavery.

I repeat again: This isn’t about actual solutions to help black Americans or brown Americans or any dispossessed people. It is a way to trick people into sticking with these failed programs. They mayor should’ve vetoed this if he was serious.