Black Conservatives Reflect on the Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

As we approach Martin Luther King Jr. Day, ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are reflecting on the civil rights icon and his legacy.

KJ McKenzie, Project 21 Ambassador:

While I was growing up as a little black girl in Baltimore City, Martin Luther King, Jr., was the most prominent black historical figure I was taught to revere, and he remains one of the most quoted leaders in the world. His courageous fight against segregation, lynching and racism culminated in the Civil Rights Act of 1964, an achievement I respect, even as I believe the modern left now misuses it to justify government overreach into family life, religious liberty and even women’s sports. The left insists government must force private parties to serve one another to prevent discrimination, often invoking Jim Crow, but that argument ignores history: Segregation was government-imposed, not market-driven, as black economist Walter Williams powerfully explained. Today, I affirm equal rights for all, while rejecting the false claim that freedom and free markets require coercion to produce justice.

Kendall Qualls, Project 21 Ambassador:

Since MLK delivered his iconic speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, American black culture has declined into a fatherless, godless and lawless culture, thanks primarily to progressive leftist policies and their local leaders in black communities. As a result, we have seen decades of death and destruction throughout the black community and beyond its borders. Progressive socialist/Marxist programs have resulted in generations of poverty, generations of fatherless homes and generations of welfare dependency for the masses, while local leaders have become rich and powerful on taxpayer dollars. Their kids attend private schools while others’ kids are indoctrinated and graduate semi-literate. It’s time to return to traditional Christian principles and the foundations of capitalism.

Rev. David Lowery, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador:

Dr King died in vain. The black community has regressed. Black political leaders have become the oppressors of their own people. Barack Obama deceived black people into voting for him, and once in office he legalized same-sex marriage and emasculated black men. Dr. King must be rolling over in his grave, recognizing that his death was in vain!

