Intuit Investors Urged to Support Sole Shareholder Proposal

Washington, D.C. – Shareholder activists with the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP) are urging Intuit shareholders to make their voices heard by voting their proxy ballots before Intuit’s annual shareholder meeting on January 22. FEP specifically recommends that investors support the National Center’s proposal urging the board to assess the return on investment (ROI) of the company’s diversity and inclusion (D&I) programs, and to oppose the election of Intuit’s board of directors.

Support Proposal #4: Shareholder Proposal Requesting DEI ROI

The only stockholder proposal on Intuit’s ballot this year is sponsored by the National Center, requesting that Intuit issue a report assessing whether its D&I programs are justified by shareholder value and ROI.

Despite an executive order made last year by President Trump, “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing,” Intuit continues to expose shareholders to reputational, legal and financial risk by maintaining these programs.

At Thursday’s meeting, FEP Executive Director Stefan Padfield will warn directors about the dangers associated with ignoring shareholders’ concerns about D&I:

The Board’s opposition statement doesn’t even bother to mention ROI once, and is instead apparently content to spend half its time spewing what can only be described as empty platitudes. Are we to conclude that D&I is an unprofitable cost center? If so, say that… If the Board dismisses this proposal based solely on the vote count, then it is effectively stating that financial accountability for D&I is unnecessary. This would, however, constitute a very tenuous defense if the directors were ever sued for consciously ignoring the ROI of D&I.

In its opposition statement to the National Center’s proposal, Intuit offers little more than an unsupported assertion that D&I “value” leads to prosperity. Notably, the company also acknowledges the need for extensive risk oversight to manage its D&I initiatives — perhaps an implicit admission that these programs themselves carry material risk.

Intuit shareholders deserve transparency and financial accountability for programs Intuit itself concedes require significant risk management. Supporting Proposal #4 is a corrective measure to encourage the board to analyze D&I initiatives by the same ROI-based calculus applied to every other material business decision.

Oppose Proposal #1: Election of Directors

FEP also urges shareholders to vote AGAINST the election of Intuit’s board of directors in order to hold them accountable for the company’s poor performance and risky political positions.

As of January 16, 2026, Intuit has apparently underperformed the S&P 500 the past 5 years, 3 years, and 1 year (by 30, 30, and 26 percentage points, respectively). The company is also rated as a High Risk in the 1792 Exchange’s Corporate Bias Ratings, and scored 12% on Alliance Defending Freedom’s Viewpoint Diversity Business Index. Due to the board’s apparent bias and the company’s poor performance, FEP urges shareholders to vote against Proposal #1.

