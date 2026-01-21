Black Americans Harmed When ICE Can’t Do Its Job

The current unrest throughout our nation — especially American citizens pushing back against ICE agents who are attempting to uphold our immigration laws — sends a message to the nation and to future generations that lawlessness and unaccountability should be accepted.

Ambassadors with our Project 21 black leadership network are speaking out about the need for sound immigration policy and accountability, building upon Project 21’s monograph “What Immigration Policy Means for Black America,” which explained how open border policies disproportionately hurt minority Americans, especially those living in urban communities.

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Project 21 Ambassador:

Public discourse too often frames immigration enforcement as inherently hostile, ignoring its measurable impact on black American communities. Black Americans have historically supported legal immigration while also advocating for policies rooted in fairness, public order and equal application of the law. When immigration statutes are routinely disregarded or selectively enforced, the result is not compassion but structural inequity that disproportionately burdens citizens already facing economic vulnerability. Project 21’s monograph correctly asserts that sound immigration policy is essential to national cohesion and economic stability. Consistent enforcement protects labor markets, preserves public resources and reinforces the rule of law that undergirds civil rights. For black Americans, immigration policy must be evaluated not by rhetoric but by outcomes—whether it strengthens opportunity, maintains social order and affirms that laws apply equally to all.

Dr. Tino Smith, Project 21 Ambassador:

For black Americans, immigration policy is not an abstract political issue; it directly affects economic opportunity, labor stability and access to already limited community resources. When immigration enforcement is weak and labor markets become oversaturated, wage growth slows, and job competition increases in the very sectors where many black working families are striving to advance. Sound immigration policy, therefore, represents lawful order, economic protection and fairness, ensuring that historically disadvantaged American communities are not further displaced in their pursuit of stability and prosperity.

Emery McClendon, Project 21 Ambassador:

Immigration improperly supervised and used to benefit one political party at the expense of the betterment of America is detrimental to us all — and especially to the black community. Illegal immigrants replace black workers and remove tax revenue from our economy. Uncontrolled immigration allows people to enter our country unvetted. Hence we also see a noticeable increase in violent crime and gang activity. Such activities are far more prevalent in minority communities. Also, when people are not held accountable for acting unlawfully to prevent our immigration and border patrol agents from doing their jobs, it signals incorrectly that these unlawful actions and protests are okay.

April Chapman, Project 21 Ambassador:

Illegal immigration is part of a quiet but deliberate destabilization of the United States that disproportionately harms black Americans. We are being gaslit into believing that we must support lawlessness because our ancestors were brought here involuntarily—a false and morally dishonest equivalency that black Americans should reject outright. Unchecked illegal immigration suppresses wages, undermines public safety and turns our communities into collateral damage for political experimentation. As the left’s grip on Black America weakens—due in part to the bold and courageous voices of Project 21 Ambassadors—they are scrambling to replace lost support by manufacturing a new class of dependent voters. Black Americans are wiser, more strategic and increasingly unwilling to be emotionally manipulated by a narrative designed to dull our discernment and keep us politically captive.

P Rae Easley, Project 21 Ambassador:

In 1853 Frederick Douglass said: “Every hour sees the Black man elbowed out of employment by some newly arrived immigrant whose hunger and whose color are thought to give him a better title to the place.” Yet 173 years later we have political pundits and leaders pretending like immigration doesn’t have a detrimental impact on black wealth in the nation of our ancestors. Fighting against ICE is an act of Negrophobia and domestic terrorism that should not be tolerated in the United States. We welcome ICE into our communities to save us from the financial and social burdens of the open border invasion. Our great nation will not become a failed socialist third-world country.

Kendall Qualls, Project 21 Ambassador: