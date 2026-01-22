black father son bike

22 Jan 2026 Black Families Celebrate Fatherhood

Posted at 14:21h in Project 21, Project 21 Commentary by

Ahead of an exciting new publication, the Project 21 black leadership network is collecting testimonials from black families about the importance of fatherhood.

 

“As a father, I can see the confidence in my daughters, knowing that I am here for them. It touches my heart to see them waiting for me at the door when I come home.”

— TJ, father of two daughters

“The only thing better than being a wife and spending the rest of my life with him, is watching the way he loves our son and being the dad I never had.”

— Karleana K. Williams, mother of one son

“Everything I am, he had a hand in. He taught me how to move, how to lead, how to be solid through it all. I am grateful for the lessons, the love, and the example.”

— Tino W. Smith II, honoring his father

“Having a father means a lot to me, especially as a young woman, because he has shown me an example of how a man should be. He has shaped my perspective of a black man because he’s provided a positive example of what healthy interactions look like between black men and their families. He also provides stability in a lot of aspects of my life because he’s always been there, and I know I can count on him for anything.”

— Alexis Robinson, honoring her father

“Having my dad in my life has been a blessing because he shaped me into an independent thinker and a doer. He’s always shown me the importance of standing on my word and following through, no matter what. From him, I learned that with hard work, consistency and faith, anything is possible. His example has been the foundation of how I move through life today.”

— Keosha Parker, honoring her father



The National Center for Public Policy Research is a communications and research foundation supportive of a strong national defense and dedicated to providing free market solutions to today’s public policy problems. We believe that the principles of a free market, individual liberty and personal responsibility provide the greatest hope for meeting the challenges facing America in the 21st century.