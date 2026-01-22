Black Families Celebrate Fatherhood

Ahead of an exciting new publication, the Project 21 black leadership network is collecting testimonials from black families about the importance of fatherhood.

“As a father, I can see the confidence in my daughters, knowing that I am here for them. It touches my heart to see them waiting for me at the door when I come home.”

— TJ, father of two daughters

“The only thing better than being a wife and spending the rest of my life with him, is watching the way he loves our son and being the dad I never had.”

— Karleana K. Williams, mother of one son

“Everything I am, he had a hand in. He taught me how to move, how to lead, how to be solid through it all. I am grateful for the lessons, the love, and the example.”

— Tino W. Smith II, honoring his father

“Having a father means a lot to me, especially as a young woman, because he has shown me an example of how a man should be. He has shaped my perspective of a black man because he’s provided a positive example of what healthy interactions look like between black men and their families. He also provides stability in a lot of aspects of my life because he’s always been there, and I know I can count on him for anything.”

— Alexis Robinson, honoring her father

“Having my dad in my life has been a blessing because he shaped me into an independent thinker and a doer. He’s always shown me the importance of standing on my word and following through, no matter what. From him, I learned that with hard work, consistency and faith, anything is possible. His example has been the foundation of how I move through life today.”

— Keosha Parker, honoring her father