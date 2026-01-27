Two Wins that Give Children with Disabilities More Choices in the House Minibus

Washington rarely delivers sweeping victories for people with disabilities overnight. Progress usually comes the way real reform always does—incrementally, through persistence, and by seizing moments when common sense briefly outweighs dysfunction.

That’s why the House minibus package deserves attention. Tucked inside it are two provisions that may not dominate headlines, but together represent meaningful progress for children with disabilities and the families who care for them:

The Accelerating Kids’ Access to Care Act (H.R. 1509)

The Care for Military Kids Act (H.R. 3399)

These are the kinds of wins Able Americans exists to champion—targeted improvements that remove barriers, expand access, and make systems work better for real families.

Helping Children Get the Care They Need—When and Where They Need It

The Accelerating Kids’ Access to Care Act addresses a problem families know all too well: Children with complex medical needs often face long waits and arbitrary restrictions when trying to access care across state lines.

For kids who rely on pediatric specialists—especially those with rare diseases or disabilities—care is not always available close to home. Under current law, Medicaid’s administrative red tape can make it nearly impossible for providers to deliver timely services when families cross state borders, even temporarily.

This legislation creates a clear, practical fix. It allows pediatric providers enrolled in one state’s Medicaid program to deliver care to eligible children in another state without restarting the enrollment process from scratch. That may sound technical, but the impact is very real:

Faster access to specialists

Fewer care disruptions for medically complex children

Less bureaucratic burden on families already stretched thin

This is not about expanding government—it’s about making existing programs work as intended for kids who cannot afford delays.

Supporting Military Families—and the Children Who Sacrifice Too

The Care for Military Kids Act recognizes a reality military families live with every day: Frequent moves can severely disrupt access to healthcare, especially for children with disabilities.

When a military family relocates, their child often has to restart Medicaid Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) eligibility, provider relationships, and service approvals—all over again. Currently, when a family moves, they have to fight for a spot in a new state’s Medicaid HCBS waitlist, which may take years. The result is gaps in care, lost progress, and unnecessary stress for families serving our country.

This provision helps ensure continuity of care for military-connected children with disabilities when families move across state lines. It prioritizes stability, recognizes military service, and ensures that children do not pay the price for their parents’ commitment to national defense.

In short: it’s a policy rooted in fairness and basic dignity.

Why These Wins Matter

Neither of these reforms is flashy. But both are exactly the kind of pragmatic, human-centered policy changes that make a difference in people’s lives.

They reflect an important principle Able Americans champions every day: Systems should adapt to people—not the other way around.

At a time when disability policy debates too often devolve into fear-mongering or false choices, these provisions show that bipartisan progress is still possible when lawmakers focus on outcomes instead of ideology.

We will continue to push for larger reforms—modernizing benefits, expanding independence, and building systems that reward work and support families. But we will also celebrate moments like this, when Congress gets something right.

Because for the families who benefit, these aren’t small wins at all.