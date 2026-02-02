Should Don Lemon be punished for interrupting a church service while protesting ICE and immigration enforcement?

On the Fox News Channel program “Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany,” Project 21 Ambassador Tim Parrish told Kayleigh and fellow panelist Corbin Trent that Lemon’s right to protest doesn’t supercede others’ rights:

He went on a reconnaissance mission for this. He encouraged people to go into this church and do this. So this wasn’t just recording with your iPhone as a member of the media. This was someone who had a concerted effort to go in and disrupt a religious function in this country.

Look, I support… people protesting in this country peacefully and exercising their First Amendment rights. Where you cross the line is when you violate another American’s right to worship safely and securely…. These were Americans who were exercising their right to safely and securely worship in this church, and it was disrupted and violated by Don Lemon and a group of thugs who came into this church to disrupt for political purposes…

Is nothing sacred anymore in this country? Having the ability to peacefully and safely worship the god of your choosing is fundamental to everything we believe in as Americans, so… none of your political convictions or anyone’s oversteps someone’s right to peacefully have a worship service.