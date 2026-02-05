05 Feb 2026 Now Hiring: Free Enterprise Project Associate
The National Center for Public Policy Research is seeking a Free Enterprise Project Associate to support its work challenging the Left’s growing influence in corporate America.
This role offers a unique opportunity to engage in shareholder activism, conduct research and writing, interact with national media, and help represent the Free Enterprise Project before corporate leaders and the public. The ideal candidate is highly motivated, detail-oriented, and passionate about advancing free-market principles and corporate accountability.
📍 Location: Washington, D.C.
💼 Compensation: Competitive salary with opportunities for professional growth
Learn more and apply here:
https://talentmarket.org/job-opening/ncppr-fep-associate/