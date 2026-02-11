Celebrating Black History and Those Who Inspire Us

In honor of Black History Month, ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are naming the Black Americans who have most inspired them.

Charisma Peoples, Project 21 Ambassador:

“Without faith, nothing is possible. With it, nothing is impossible.” Mary McLeod Bethune‘s words capture the conviction that has guided my own journey as a Black conservative woman. Starting with just $1.50 and five students, she built Bethune-Cookman University through sheer determination and unwavering faith in God, proving that we don’t need to wait for others to create opportunities—we can build our own institutions and chart our own path forward. Her life taught me that lasting progress comes not from government dependence, but from faith in God, belief in ourselves, and the courage to build strong families, businesses and educational institutions within our own communities.

Kendall Qualls, Project 21 Ambassador:

Booker T. Washington is one of the most underrated leaders and statesmen in American history, and certainly in Black history. Born into slavery, he rose to become an advisor to two sitting U.S. presidents. Washington was arguably one of the first major American figures to be publicly discredited and demonized. Critics—including followers of W.E.B. Du Bois and others who embraced more radical political ideologies—sought to challenge and diminish his immense popularity both within and beyond the Black community. Through his work and partnership with Julius Rosenwald, the CEO of Sears, Roebuck and Company, more than 5,000 schools for Black children were built across the post-Civil War South in the early 1900s. These schools educated generations of students, including many who would later become leaders in the Civil Rights Movement. His autobiography, Up from Slavery, should be required reading for high school students and college freshmen across the United States.

Jy Maze, Project 21 Ambassador:

I’m deeply inspired by Dr. Ben Carson. I’ve seen how he operated with unwavering faith, both in his medical career and in politics. Even when the world seemed to turn against him, he remained steadfast, and I witnessed how God continued to bless and sustain him through it all.

Casey Lartigue, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador and Chairman of Freedom Speakers International:

Dr. Howard L. Fuller, once described as the most dangerous man in North Carolina in the 1960s, is a longtime education reform leader and the founder of the Black Alliance for Educational Options (where I was on the board of directors for six years). He has inspired me with his practical wisdom and his reminders to “Stay focused on your mission” and “Let critics talk. Just keep doing your work.” From him I learned to value action over debate (“Mr. Say ain’t nothing, Mr. Do is The Man”) and to live by his challenge: Don’t debate what others are doing; just do your work and challenge them to tell you what they are doing. Dr. Fuller’s mentorship since we first met in 2000 has guided my activism for parental choice in the United States and for empowering North Korean refugees in South Korea.

A. Sonia Morris, Project 21 Ambassador and South Carolina resident:

Robert Smalls was a true hero. He was a slave in Beaufort, SC during the Civil War who worked on the Confederate ships. This man risked all for freedom. Many people feel entitled, wanting the blessings without taking risks or sacrificing their own comfort. But Smalls, as a slave, took the risks and gained the rewards for himself, his colleagues and their families. God was surely with them that day when, after a year of observing operations, he pretended to be the captain and commandeered a Confederate ship, never altering course (that’ll preach), staying to the normal course, passing five checkpoints (the last and most dangerous being Fort Sumter in Charleston), getting the “all clear” and escaping to the Union-controlled territory in the Hilton Head area. As if that were not enough of a human feat, Smalls went on to serve as a Republican in the South Carolina legislature, writing the legislation that offered compulsory free education in South Carolina public schools for the first time in the U.S. He was the founder of the SC Republican Party and went on to be the U.S. representative for South Carolina’s 5th district. He was also the last Republican party member to hold that seat until 2010. So yes, that’s what heroes are made of. They make great sacrifices of their own lives for the lives of others. This man deserves to be heralded.

Michael Austin, Project 21 Ambassador:

The Black American who has most inspired me is Dr. Thomas Sowell, a man of formidable intellect and unyielding courage. In times when opinion seems to drown out hard truth, Dr. Sowell stands firm and armed — not with anger, but with evidence, reason and piercing clarity. He has helped define the quiet bravery of the modern Black conservative. As an economist, I find strength from his example, and resolve myself to teach plainly what many politicians claim they can design yet rarely understand.

Horace Cooper, Project 21 Chairman:

Justice Clarence Thomas has inspired me most. His commitment to excellence and achievement is unparalleled. His commitment to protect the constitutional rights our forefathers fought to give us reminds me that standing on principle is important and worthwhile, and Justice Thomas shows that it can be accomplished with elan.

Curtis T. Hill, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador and former Indiana Attorney General:

My father, Curtis T. Hill, Sr., stands alone as the American hero I admire most, embodying unbreakable strength and courage in the face of relentless racism. When neighbors tried to scare him off from buying our home lot, he did it anyway, and we became the first black family to break Elkhart’s color line. After a Molotov cocktail bombed our home due to his civil rights work, Daddy bought a shotgun—not for hunting, but to stand his ground and defend his family. He led the local NAACP, fought for fair jobs, and raised us all with dignity. Never bowed, always stood tall—that’s the man who shaped me.

David Robinson, Project 21 Ambassador:

Dr. Mildred Jefferson was a trailblazer whose courage and conviction continue to inspire me. As one of the founding members of the National Right to Life Committee and the first Black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School, she stood boldly for the dignity of every human life in spaces where her voice was often the lone one. Her unwavering commitment to principle over popularity demonstrated true moral leadership. Dr. Jefferson’s legacy challenges me to advocate with both compassion and conviction, never shrinking back from standing for what is right.

Brandon Brice, Project 21 Ambassador:

As we celebrate Black history, the African American who has inspired me the most throughout history wasn’t Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, nor freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. It was Reginald Lewis. A black man born in Baltimore, Maryland who faced numerous challenges like racial segregation and poverty, Lewis grew up during a time when opportunities appeared to be less obtainable for people of color in America. Yet he rose to become an American businessman, owner of Beatrice Foods International, who was the first Black registered billionaire in the United States. His journey from a challenged upbringing to billionaire status serves as a beacon of hope for many entrepreneurs of color and as an inspiration for the next generation of black economic leaders — particularly those from marginalized cities like Baltimore, Chicago, New Orleans, St. Louis and Detroit. Lewis, a titan in his day, is a constant reminder that breaking down barriers in society or in the corporate space means having difficult conversations around inclusion and giving back without hesitation or reservation. Lewis’s story highlights what can be achieved when we prioritize focus, determination, purpose, education and the ability to go after our dreams, despite what society says we should be. His story is not just Black History; it’s American History.

David L. Lowery, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador:

I have no other choice but to honor my father, David L. Lowery, Sr. He was born poor on a black plantation in Arkansas with a third-grade education, yet stood up for civil rights and made sure that I was well-educated, strong, independent and self-sufficient. He taught me to always stand up for righteousness. He is truly a man amongst men.

Marie Fischer, Project 21 Ambassador:

It may sound like a simple sentiment, but when I say my mother is my greatest inspiration, I speak from the deepest place in my heart. My mother, Mamie Beck, was born and raised in Mississippi during the Jim Crow era. Life offered her few advantages—poverty and circumstance meant she could only attend school through middle school before taking on work to help support her siblings. Yet, rather than allowing hardship to define her, she became a living example of resilience and grace. Starting her career as a nurse’s aide, my mother learned diligently, always eager to improve herself and to serve others with kindness. Through years of dedication, she retired as a Senior Nursing Assistant—a testament to her perseverance, strength and quiet dignity. She never blamed anyone for what life withheld from her; instead, she gave thanks to God for everything she had. What inspires me most, though, is her unwavering sense of compassion. My mother carried no bitterness in her heart, even in the face of injustice. She taught my sister and me that goodness and cruelty know no color, no faith, no boundary. Through my mother, I also came to embrace the conservative values that guide me today—faith, personal responsibility, gratitude and respect for others. Her wisdom shaped not only the way I see people, but the way I strive to live—with empathy, humility and gratitude.

Evie Harris (Shelly E), Project 21 Ambassador:

Booker T. Washington inspires me because of his tenacity and his unwavering commitment to teaching young Black people the practical skills needed to provide for themselves and build meaningful futures. His mentorship, wisdom and example instill a sense of ownership—of personal agency, family stability and community responsibility—while embodying the true pursuit of life, liberty and happiness with intention, dignity and purpose. Washington lived the principle of Black ownership and accountability for one’s life, education and skill sets, and for leveraging those abilities in both the economic marketplace and the marketplace of ideas. Were Washington alive today, I believe he would be deeply disheartened that millions who were never enslaved have, in his view, squandered elements of the hard-won legacy secured by their ancestors, too often embracing a mindset of limitation rather than the vast opportunities afforded by American citizenship. In that sense, he might feel profound disappointment toward those who show disdain for the only nation they have ever known—the same nation that ultimately confronted and sought to correct the injustices imposed upon Black Americans. For these reasons and more, Booker T. Washington remains one of the Black Americans I most admire.

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Project 21 Ambassador:

The Black American who has most inspired me is Dr. Evangelist Alveda C. King, whose life and leadership exemplify faith, resilience and principled public service. Despite enduring profound personal loss—including the assassinations of her uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and her father, A.D. King, and the tragic murder of her grandmother, Alberta Williams King—Dr. King has faithfully carried forward the King legacy with grace and moral clarity into the 21st century. Her work as a pro-life advocate, civil rights leader, elected official and presidential appointee has united diverse faith communities and advanced sound public policy grounded in human dignity. Dr. King remains a steady and respected voice for reconciliation, mercy and justice, and is deeply deserving of recognition as a living legend.





Christopher Arps, Project 21 Ambassador: