20 Feb 2026 SCOTUS Tariff Ruling: Experts Decode the Economic and Legal Fallout
Was SCOTUS correct in its tariff ruling? Economic and legal experts with the Project 21 black leadership network are weighing in on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Trump’s tariffs.
Curtis Hill, Project 21 Ambassador and Former Indiana Attorney General:
As the 43rd Attorney General of the State of Indiana, I have dedicated my career to upholding the rule of law, defending constitutional principles and ensuring that our government branches operate within the boundaries established by the people through their elected representatives. The Supreme Court’s recent 6-3 decision invalidating President Trump’s authority to impose broad tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) represents a significant misstep in statutory interpretation—one that undervalues the deliberate breadth Congress intentionally conferred upon the executive branch.
Congress crafted IEEPA with purpose. Recognizing that national emergencies—whether involving national security, foreign policy or the economy—often demand swift and adaptable responses, lawmakers granted the president authority to declare an emergency in the face of any “unusual and extraordinary threat” originating substantially outside the United States. Once declared, the president may exercise sweeping powers, including the explicit ability to “regulate … importation” of property in which any foreign country or national has an interest. This is not narrow or incidental language; it is a clear, capacious delegation designed to equip the executive to protect American interests when time is of the essence and threats are dynamic.
At the heart of the case lies a straightforward question: Does the power to “regulate importation” include the imposition of tariffs? The answer, grounded in text, history and common sense, is unequivocally yes. Regulation, by definition, means to direct, control or govern conduct—in this context, the entry of foreign goods into the American market. Tariffs are among the most traditional and effective instruments for achieving precisely that objective. They impose an economic burden to discourage, limit or shape importation, functioning as a practical regulatory mechanism no different in principle from quotas, licensing requirements or outright prohibitions—all of which are widely accepted as falling within the statutory grant.
The majority opinion, however, imposes an artificial limitation: It insists that such authority remains dormant unless Congress expressly enumerates “tariffs,” “duties” or similar terms in the text. This requirement transforms a broad statutory delegation into a near-empty vessel. It suggests that Congress must foresee and itemize every conceivable method of regulation in advance—an impossible task in the unpredictable realm of international emergencies. Absent any explicit prohibition in IEEPA against tariffs, the president’s exercise of this tool should be presumed valid as a reasonable means within the plainly granted domain of regulating importation.
This interpretive approach carries real consequences. By narrowing executive discretion through demands for hyper-specific congressional authorization, the decision risks hamstringing future presidents—regardless of party—when confronting genuine economic aggression from foreign adversaries. It invites protracted judicial second-guessing of emergency measures, substituting the deliberative pace of litigation for the decisive action that crises demand. In doing so, it disrupts the separation of powers Congress carefully calibrated: entrusting flexible authority to the executive while preserving Congress’s ultimate oversight through repeal, amendment or the National Emergencies Act framework.
Hoosiers understand the stakes. Our state relies on fair trade, strong manufacturing and protection from unfair foreign practices that threaten jobs and communities. When the executive acts within the bounds Congress has set, courts should respect that judgment rather than engraft extra-textual constraints. President Trump’s invocation of IEEPA to impose tariffs was consistent with the statute’s text and purpose—a legitimate exercise of delegated authority to safeguard American economic interests.
This ruling should prompt reflection and, ultimately, correction—whether through clarifying legislation from Congress or a future case that more faithfully honors the statute’s broad grant. The American people deserve a government capable of responding effectively to threats abroad, guided by fidelity to the laws as written, not as rewritten by judicial preference. The balance Congress struck in IEEPA deserves to be preserved, not eroded.
Horace Cooper, Project 21 Chairman and Former Law Professor:
The Supreme Court fouled out on this one. All one has to do is read Justice Thomas’s dissent to see the history of presidential deference on matters involving international trade. This deference, as he shows in his dissent, began in 1790 and continues all the way to the present.
While the mainstream media and critics of the adminstration claim otherwise, the issue resolved today was never about the propriety of duties and tariffs; the question was simply the lawfulness of them. Unfortunately, six justices claimed that reading the statute in isolation was the way to proceed, leading to today’s decision. This approach was wrongheaded.
The real issue here is not whether the president has been delegated power to set tariffs; it was whether he could negotiate with foreign governments using a maximum amount of tools including trade activity and IEEPA to accomplish the national security needs of our country. American presidents have all been granted authority to regulate trade. Today the Court focused wrongly on the text of a statute completely out of context, and it did so without even attempting to show how it would resolve dealing with duties already collected.
Congress has always had the ability to resolve any issues regarding this delegation of authority, and the Court should have left things in their hands.
Michael Austin, Project 21 Ambassador and Economist:
When the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump could not rely on emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose broad tariffs, some saw it as a setback. It is better understood as a clarification.
In our constitutional system, strength and structure go together. The Court did not question the president’s authority to lead. It simply reaffirmed where the power to tax resides: with Congress.
President Trump has never hesitated to challenge the status quo. He reshaped the national debate on trade and reminded Americans that economic policy carries real consequences for workers and businesses alike. That leadership matters.
But ours is a government of separated powers. The Constitution assigns tariff authority to the legislative branch for a reason: Taxation affects every household and every enterprise. When such authority is exercised, it must rest on a clear statutory footing. The Court’s decision reinforces that principle without diminishing the broader goals of economic strength.
There is also the practical matter of economic stability. Markets reward certainty. Businesses hire, invest and expand when the rules are predictable. Over the past year, tariff rates rose sharply from historic lows, and independent estimates suggest the increases added roughly $1,500 or more per year to average household costs. While tariffs generate federal revenue, they also raise input costs for American manufacturers, retailers and consumers. Even well-intentioned policies can produce strain when implemented broadly and abruptly.
That does not mean America must be passive in shaping its trade policy. It means durable reform requires legislative clarity. Policies enacted through Congress are more stable, more defensible and less vulnerable to reversal. They provide businesses with confidence and allies abroad with predictability. In economic policy, endurance often matters more than immediacy.
Seen in that light, the Court’s ruling offers an opportunity rather than a defeat. President Trump remains a powerful voice in shaping America’s economic direction. With Congress clearly responsible for tariff authority, any future trade measures can be grounded in a firm constitutional footing. Strong leadership works best when anchored to lasting institutions. And policies built to endure, not merely to surprise, are the ones that ultimately strengthen the nation.