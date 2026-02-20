Was SCOTUS correct in its tariff ruling? Economic and legal experts with the Project 21 black leadership network are weighing in on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Trump’s tariffs.

Curtis Hill, Project 21 Ambassador and Former Indiana Attorney General:

As the 43rd Attorney General of the State of Indiana, I have dedicated my career to upholding the rule of law, defending constitutional principles and ensuring that our government branches operate within the boundaries established by the people through their elected representatives. The Supreme Court’s recent 6-3 decision invalidating President Trump’s authority to impose broad tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) represents a significant misstep in statutory interpretation—one that undervalues the deliberate breadth Congress intentionally conferred upon the executive branch.

Congress crafted IEEPA with purpose. Recognizing that national emergencies—whether involving national security, foreign policy or the economy—often demand swift and adaptable responses, lawmakers granted the president authority to declare an emergency in the face of any “unusual and extraordinary threat” originating substantially outside the United States. Once declared, the president may exercise sweeping powers, including the explicit ability to “regulate … importation” of property in which any foreign country or national has an interest. This is not narrow or incidental language; it is a clear, capacious delegation designed to equip the executive to protect American interests when time is of the essence and threats are dynamic.

At the heart of the case lies a straightforward question: Does the power to “regulate importation” include the imposition of tariffs? The answer, grounded in text, history and common sense, is unequivocally yes. Regulation, by definition, means to direct, control or govern conduct—in this context, the entry of foreign goods into the American market. Tariffs are among the most traditional and effective instruments for achieving precisely that objective. They impose an economic burden to discourage, limit or shape importation, functioning as a practical regulatory mechanism no different in principle from quotas, licensing requirements or outright prohibitions—all of which are widely accepted as falling within the statutory grant.

The majority opinion, however, imposes an artificial limitation: It insists that such authority remains dormant unless Congress expressly enumerates “tariffs,” “duties” or similar terms in the text. This requirement transforms a broad statutory delegation into a near-empty vessel. It suggests that Congress must foresee and itemize every conceivable method of regulation in advance—an impossible task in the unpredictable realm of international emergencies. Absent any explicit prohibition in IEEPA against tariffs, the president’s exercise of this tool should be presumed valid as a reasonable means within the plainly granted domain of regulating importation.

This interpretive approach carries real consequences. By narrowing executive discretion through demands for hyper-specific congressional authorization, the decision risks hamstringing future presidents—regardless of party—when confronting genuine economic aggression from foreign adversaries. It invites protracted judicial second-guessing of emergency measures, substituting the deliberative pace of litigation for the decisive action that crises demand. In doing so, it disrupts the separation of powers Congress carefully calibrated: entrusting flexible authority to the executive while preserving Congress’s ultimate oversight through repeal, amendment or the National Emergencies Act framework.

Hoosiers understand the stakes. Our state relies on fair trade, strong manufacturing and protection from unfair foreign practices that threaten jobs and communities. When the executive acts within the bounds Congress has set, courts should respect that judgment rather than engraft extra-textual constraints. President Trump’s invocation of IEEPA to impose tariffs was consistent with the statute’s text and purpose—a legitimate exercise of delegated authority to safeguard American economic interests.

This ruling should prompt reflection and, ultimately, correction—whether through clarifying legislation from Congress or a future case that more faithfully honors the statute’s broad grant. The American people deserve a government capable of responding effectively to threats abroad, guided by fidelity to the laws as written, not as rewritten by judicial preference. The balance Congress struck in IEEPA deserves to be preserved, not eroded.