When Tyranny Falls: Black Conservatives Respond to Iran’s Liberation

As the left protests the Trump administration’s call to action against the oppressive Iranian regime—a world sponsor of terror with nuclear ambitions—the beautiful people of Iran are rejoicing in the streets all around the world and thanking America and Israel for their newfound freedom.

Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are responding to the liberation of Iran.

Horace Cooper, Project 21 Chairman:

President Trump has finally taken action against the one of the most significant state sponsors of terror on Earth. Iran exported its terror abroad and misruled with terror at home. It is no surprise that the Iranian diaspora has responded with glee and abandon all across the globe. As the U.S. Declaration of Independence affirmed, it is the natural state of man to be free to worship, to pursue happiness and to work and live in a way that we choose, free from threat and government oppression. Especially as Black Americans, we recognize the importance of this principle – it is a universal one applicable to people all over the world.

Curtis T. Hill, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador and Former Indiana Attorney General:

For 47 years, since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the oppressive regime in Tehran has terrorized the world through proxy militias, nuclear blackmail and relentless attacks, while systematically murdering its own people to cling to theocratic power. America’s proper role is not to impose regime change or deliver freedom at the point of our bombs, but to call for liberty, apply decisive pressure through strength and create the space in which a new Iranian leadership might finally choose verifiable, permanent elimination of its nuclear threat. Just as our own nation ratified the Constitution in 1789 with the promise of liberty for all, yet required decades of struggle, a civil war and the 13th Amendment before slavery ended—and another century of marches, legislation and resolve before the rough elimination of discriminatory practices took root—so too must the Iranian people travel their own path. American bombs can degrade the tools of tyranny, but they cannot instill the political will that only Iranians themselves can summon from within. True freedom, as our Declaration of Independence and Constitution teach every generation, is an inalienable right that must be claimed by those who hunger for it; when the Iranian people rise to assert that right, America will stand ready as a friend to liberty, not its architect by force.

Rashard Dawson, Project 21 Ambassador:

Let’s be honest about what this is really about — not the Iranian people, but a regime that has spent decades brutalizing its own citizens and sowing instability across the world. America’s job should be to press the oppressors and stand behind those fighting for freedom and basic dignity. As a Black American, I know firsthand that rights on paper don’t automatically mean freedom in practice. The Constitution guaranteed our rights long before we could actually live them — and it took real courage to close that gap. That’s the same courage I see in Iranians who keep speaking out despite everything working against them.

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Project 21 Ambassador:

I celebrate the courage of the Iranian people who have endured 47 years under a regime that has terrorized its own citizens and threatened the free world. As a Black American whose freedom was ratified in the U.S. Constitution through the sacrifices of those who fought to expand liberty’s promise, I understand that freedom is never given—it is secured through faith, sacrifice and moral clarity. America’s willingness to stand against tyranny and confront a terror-sponsoring regime reflects the same enduring commitment to liberty that has shaped our own national journey. When oppressed people rejoice in the streets, it is a reminder that freedom is contagious—and America must never apologize for standing on the side of it. In Numbers 13–14, Moses sent twelve spies to search the Promised Land for forty days. All saw the abundance, but ten magnified the giants and spread fear throughout the camp; only Joshua and Caleb declared, “We are well able to overcome it,” anchoring their confidence in God’s power rather than in the size of the opposition. Because they refused to bow to intimidation, they were the only two of their generation permitted to enter the promise. Today, President Donald Trump and Black conservatives like me dare to pursue a peace-through-strength world—we are not afraid of the giants. Our military engagement and foreign policy must never be driven by fear, retreat or apologetic weakness, but by moral clarity and courageous resolve. Scripture reminds us that when the righteous rule, the people rejoice; we have seen rejoicing among Venezuelans, Nigerians, Iranians and Israelis when tyranny is challenged and strength stands firm. The question is not why freedom-loving people celebrate—the question is why the left clings to the language of fear and withdrawal instead of faith and fortitude.

Emery McClendon, Project 21 Ambassador:

Many years ago, the Iranian people enjoyed freedoms similar to what we enjoy here in America. Things changed under the oppressive regime of the Ayatollahs. The actions taken by Israel and the United States have once again provided hope to the Iranian people — especially the women, who were severely oppressed under the regime leaders. As a Black American, knowing the history of slavery and having lived during the Jim Crow era, I can relate to how the people of Iran must feel. We are witnessing a spirit of jubilee in Iranians worldwide. They deserve freedom and liberty, and Americans should also be excited to see this change.

Marie Fischer, Project 21 Ambassador:

I strongly believe this was a necessary move by the United States, since in reality we have been at war with Iran since 1979 when they took over our embassy and took Americans as hostages. Also, many have forgotten the Marines who were killed in Lebanon in 1983 by Hezbollah who was (and still is) sponsored by Iran. That was the largest single-day death toll for the Marine Corps since Iwo Jima in 1945. Now add the fact that not only was the Iranian regime oppressing their people, they murdered tens of thousands of innocent protestors. If we did the same, the Left would be up in arms; instead the Left defends those who violently suppressed innocent protestors. Also, this regime was probably the most misogynistic in the world; women were not even seen as citizens but as property. Everything the Left says it stands against is everything the Iranian regime does. The Left has no moral standing at this point and needs to be ignored by all freedom-loving Americans.

Terris Todd, Project 21’s Director of Coalitions and Outreach:

The bold and courageous actions of the American and Israeli military forces are heroic to say the least. A regime that has ruled with an iron fist for 47 years, torturing and killing its own citizens and terrorizing the world, now faces a reckoning day for atrocities committed against humanity. As a proud Black American and descendant of enslaved people in America, I rejoice with our Iranian brothers and sisters whose cry out for freedom has been heard from on high and who are now being liberated right before our very eyes. Let us continue to pray for world peace and for God’s righteousness to prevail against those who refuse it.

April Chapman, Project 21 Ambassador:

For 47 years, the Iranian regime oppressed women, executed dissenters and exported terrorism across the globe. As an American whose ancestors fought to secure their rightful place under the Constitution, I recognize the miracle of liberty when I see it. It is deeply troubling, but not surprising, that some on the political left seem more disturbed by President Trump’s role in weakening a terror regime than they are encouraged by the liberation of its victims. But then again, as I reflect on what leftists have done and continue to do in this country, fighting and rebelling against liberty, their behavior is of no surprise. They’re simply being who they’ve always been: oppressive, evil tyrants who’ve never been concerned with true justice, but are always concerned with control.

Christopher Arps, Project 21 Ambassador:

Iranians are celebrating around the world, while the progressives and the mainstream media (one and the same) are lamenting the fact that people who have been oppressed for 47 years are being freed, while our military performed flawlessly. It’s almost as if liberals are rooting for failure. What a week for them. First they can’t stand at the State of the Union when asked if they support Americans or illegal aliens, and now they seem to be rooting against our president and our military during a time of war. I am literally getting physically ill watching their Trump Derangement Syndrome on full display in the liberal media.

David Lowery, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador: