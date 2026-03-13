If Americans Want Voter ID, Why Stall the SAVE Act?

A majority of Americans from both political parties and across racial groups support “voter ID,” the requirement to show government-issued photo identification in order to vote. So why is the U.S. Senate dragging its feet on the SAVE Act?

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act (H.R. 7296/S. 3752, also referred to as the Save America Act) aims to require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. Already passed by the U.S. House, it would effectively eliminate most online/mail-in registration and implement strict photo ID requirements.

In other words, the SAVE Act would help ensure that the voices of all American citizens are protected and counted in our elections.

Our Project 21 black leadership network has written extensively about the importance of election integrity and voter ID in its publications What Election Reform Means for Black America and Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America.

Project 21 writes in What Election Reform Means for Black America:

We believe that obtaining the right to vote and thus to become full participants in the political process was a historic achievement for black Americans, one that came after many a hard-fought battle. The unimpeded exercise of that right has forever changed the political landscape of the United States. We believe that the self-anointed benefactors of black communities — many of them white — are now intent on manipulating the voting system in ways that will cement their own power, all in the name of fighting black voter suppression…. We believe voter ID laws are necessary to ensure the integrity of our elections and to ensure black Americans have confidence in them.

Even though most Americans support voter ID protections, the political left seems out of touch with, or completely disregards, the wishes of the American people. The left’s obsession with watering down or completely eliminating voter ID requirements doesn’t just enable Election Day fraud in black communities; it also illuminates the left’s rank hypocrisy.

Project 21 Ambassadors are speaking out about the importance of election integrity, voter ID and the SAVE Act.

Curtis T. Hill, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador and former Indiana Attorney General:

Black Americans should strongly support the SAVE Act because it protects the integrity of every vote we cast and ensures that only eligible U.S. citizens decide who governs our nation. The tired claims that requiring proof of citizenship to register and a simple photo ID to vote is “Jim Crow 2.0” or that it somehow disproportionately harms us are not just inaccurate—they are profoundly insulting and patronizing, suggesting that we lack the smarts, resources or motivation to obtain the very same identification we use daily to drive cars, open bank accounts, board airplanes, purchase firearms or even pick up medication. We remember the true barriers of the Jim Crow era—poll taxes, literacy tests and violent intimidation deliberately designed to exclude and humiliate us—and this is nothing like that; these commonsense safeguards defend our hard-earned right to vote by preventing fraud and non-citizen participation from diluting our voices. The notion that showing an ID—something the vast majority of us already do without issue—is too burdensome for Black Americans diminishes our dignity, capability and independence, treating us as incapable rather than the capable, engaged citizens we are. There is no middle ground: Black Americans should either back the SAVE Act to secure fair, trustworthy elections that honor our struggle for the ballot, or stand aside while the door remains open to cheating that undermines everything we fought to achieve.

Evie “Shelly E” Harris, Project 21 Ambassador:

The SAVE Act should be a commonsense measure for the benefit of the American people. Our voting system must be protected to guarantee that only American citizens are voting in any election, at any level. Ensuring that our election systems are free of fraud, abuse and corruption is foundational to Americans having trust in election outcomes. According to a December 2025 Pew survey, “Just 17% of Americans now say they trust the government in Washington to do what is right ‘just about always’ (2%) or ‘most of the time’ (15%).” This represents the lowest overall trust in government we’ve seen in seven decades. With public trust already so fragile, why would any elected official not support legislation designed to strengthen confidence in our elections? Identification is required for many parts of daily life—from opening a bank account to boarding a flight or even picking up certain prescriptions. It is therefore a sleight of hand to suggest that minorities or married women will be unable to obtain identification or will somehow be disenfranchised by such requirements. The Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement reports that approximately 85% of adult U.S. citizens already possess a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID. While some data suggests that roughly 15% of the adult U.S. population may lack valid identification or may face difficulties obtaining it, doing so is generally a straightforward process in most states and localities. Most Americans can visit their local Department of Motor Vehicles, Vital Records office or Social Security Administration office to begin the process of obtaining identification or securing the documents required to do so. Will there always be some individuals without valid identification? Yes. However, with focused effort, that number could be significantly reduced from roughly 15% to well under 1% of the adult population. In fact, the SAVE Act could serve as an incentive for government agencies to modernize outdated systems, streamline processes and improve customer service for the American public. Americans expect—and deserve—nothing less. GET IT DONE!

Bishop Garland Hunt, Project 21 Ambassador:

If you purchase Sudafed, Claritin or Mucinex from your neighborhood pharmacy, you will have to show photo identification. If you travel by air, train or boat, drive a vehicle, purchase alcohol or tobacco, place an order over the phone and retrieve it in person, get money from your bank account or pick up theatre tickets at will call, you will be asked to show photo identification. Voting is considered a fundamental right for every United States citizen. To protect your vote, according to Gallup, 84% of Americans favor requiring all voters to show a government-issued ID. Eighty-five percent of Whites, 82% of Latinos and 76% of Blacks favor voter identification, according to Pew. Frankly, since the battle against voter rights discrimination based on race was hard-fought and won, I find it troubling that in 2026, some choose to wrestle election integrity to the ground. If we must show identification to purchase cough medication, surely we absolutely must show identification to vote. As proud Americans, we must protect this right with a ballot in one hand and proof of U.S citizenship in the other.

Melanie Collette, Project 21 Ambassador:

The SAVE Act is a simple, commonsense safeguard. If you must prove your identity to board a plane, open a bank account or buy certain medications, proving citizenship to vote in federal elections should not be controversial. The American people overwhelmingly support voter ID and basic election integrity, yet Congress continues to drag its feet while activists on the left try to weaken these protections. Lawmakers who oppose the SAVE Act should be forced to explain why they are comfortable with less accountability in our elections. Americans are demanding enforcement, fairness and transparency now—and Congress should stop ignoring the will of the people.

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Project 21 Ambassador:

As a former election integrity expert with the Michigan Department of State, I have examined cases in which weaknesses in election procedures and ballot chain of custody contributed to voter mistrust and administrative confusion. The SAVE Act provides a uniform federal standard, requiring proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration in federal elections—an important step toward strengthening transparency and accountability. Clear voter identification and citizenship verification procedures help ensure that eligible voters have confidence their ballots are protected and that election outcomes are legitimate. Strengthening these safeguards benefits all communities, including Black voters who consistently express strong support for fair and trustworthy elections. The left’s claim that voter ID somehow suppresses Black voters is not only insulting, it’s false; Black Americans carry identification, travel, work and participate fully in civic life like every other citizen. The real suppression happens when confidence in elections is intentionally undermined by left-leaning politicians and activists like Stacey Abrams, who to her detriment spread fear instead of strengthening the integrity of our democratic process.

Kendall Qualls, Project 21 Ambassador:

In the late 1800s, leftists lied and cheated to suppress the black vote in the southern states in order to maintain power. In 2026, leftists are still lying and cheating to maintain their grip on power — even if it requires rushing 15M people into the United States unvetted from 40 different countries in less than 48 months under the Biden administration.

David Lowery, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador:

The Save America Act is greatly needed to stop all the corruption that is happening in elections today across America. Americans have always had to use their ID to travel and to enter events in secure buildings. It’s part of the American way of life. If you can’t prove that you’re a citizen of America, you should not be voting in elections. The left opened the borders and allowed illegal migrants to destroy America and in some cases be able to vote in order to keep corruption in this country going the wrong way. It’s time for the American people to stand together and put American people first. It’s time for the American people to make this country great again!

Terris Todd, Project 21’s Director of Coalitions and Outreach:

It’s great to see that the vast majority of Americans agree on securing our elections. The SAVE Act is commonsense and straightforward; it aims to require proof of citizenship and voter ID to vote in our elections. The pushback from the same congressional members who refused to stand during the State of the Union Address and acknowledge their first priority—protecting American citizens—should send a strong message to all of us about those who believe they are kings ruling over their peasants. Black Americans and others will no longer tolerate the poor misrepresentation of our elected leaders and their isolated agendas that lead nowhere.

Priscilla Rahn, Project 21 Ambassador: