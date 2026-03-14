Synagogue, Campus Attacks Highlight Need for Vigilance

On Thursday, two violent attacks in Michigan and Virginia left Americans reeling. Project 21 Ambassador Council Nedd, a Pennsylvania State Constable and Anglican bishop who regularly provides peacekeeping services for the Penn State University Jewish community, is weighing in on the tragic events that unfolded at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan and at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA.

Council’s thoughts about the attack against a Michigan synagogue and school:

An attack on a synagogue is an attack on the freedom of worship that defines this country. The fact that security and law enforcement responded quickly likely prevented a far greater tragedy. Houses of worship should be places of peace, not places where people have to fear violence. The events at Temple Israel remind us why vigilance and security partnerships are so important. What we saw in Michigan reinforces a hard truth: Soft targets like religious institutions require layered security and strong coordination between congregations and law enforcement.

Council’s thoughts about the shooting at Old Dominion University:

College campuses are meant to be centers of learning and opportunity. When violence enters those spaces, it shakes the entire community. In situations like the one at Old Dominion University, seconds matter. Rapid response by students, staff, and law enforcement can make the difference between tragedy and catastrophe. These incidents remind us that public safety is not just a law enforcement issue — it’s a community responsibility that includes awareness, preparedness, and communication.

In summary, Council says: