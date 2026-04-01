Former Indiana Attorney General Adds Legal Firepower to Free Enterprise Project

Washington, D.C. — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill, Jr., has been named Senior Advisor for the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP), adding significant legal muscle to FEP’s powerhouse team of right-of-center shareholder activists.

“Curtis is a tremendous addition to the Free Enterprise Project,” said FEP Executive Director Steve Milloy. “We have a formidable team to go forth and refocus business on profits versus being woke.”

Hill and Milloy together represent not only decades of legal experience but also the epitome of the Free Enterprise Project — persistent, tireless dedication to the cause of freedom and truth and unwavering courage under fire. Since 2007, FEP has led the charge in conservative shareholder activism, earning recognition as the original and leading force opposing the politicization of American corporations and championing free-market principles.

“The National Center for Public Policy Research and I could not be more closely aligned in our objectives as we collaborate to enhance the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project,” said Hill. “My professional career as a prosecutor and attorney general has focused on the pursuit of justice through truth as I have fought to maintain and establish the freedoms guaranteed to all Americans by our Founders. This important work will continue as I join Steve Milloy and the National Center team as Senior Advisor to faithfully apply our nation’s founding principles to corporate America and beyond.”

The son of a civil rights activist and the first black man to become Indiana Attorney General, Hill will also provide his unique perspective and voice on corporate policies involving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and especially the divisive and discriminatory programs that have been a target for both FEP and the Trump administration in recent years.

FEP has secured numerous victories pushing back against DEI, including a landmark legal win involving Nasdaq’s board diversity rules, in which FEP successfully argued that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lacked statutory authority to approve them. These rules would have imposed race, sex and orientation quotas on corporate board membership for Nasdaq-listed companies, compelling those that failed to meet their board seat quotas to explain why — or face involuntary delisting from the stock exchange.

In addition to his new role with FEP, Hill will continue to serve as an active member of the National Center’s Project 21 black leadership network, where for the last three years he has provided perspective on issues ranging from election integrity, abortion, birthright citizenship and the weaponization of the justice system.

“The National Center is fortunate to have had Curtis as a consistent and powerful voice for our Project 21 black leadership network over the last three years,” said National Center President Dan Faoro. “When we had the opportunity to expand and elevate our Free Enterprise Project team, we knew that Curtis would be a formidable voice given his background as Indiana’s Attorney General, his trial attorney experience and his staunch opposition to harmful DEI policies.”