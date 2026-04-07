Horace Cooper: Black Community Can’t Afford to Stay Silent on Alzheimer’s

“Black Americans are more than twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as the general population. Yet stigma, fear and uncertainty about what lies ahead… often delay conversations about Alzheimer’s in Black communities,” writes Horace Cooper, Project 21 chairman and a National Center senior fellow.

In a commentary syndicated through InsideSources, Horace writes:

Black Americans must feel empowered to recognize changes in memory and thinking, and to speak openly with loved ones and healthcare providers about what they’re experiencing.

Read his entire commentary below.

In the Black community, our elders have always been a source of wisdom, inspiration and resilience. They are revered, not only for the adversities they have overcome but for the guidance and strength they continue to offer us.

That is why it can feel so difficult to discuss changes in memory and thinking with our aging loved ones.

We may avoid the topic altogether out of fear of being disrespectful. Talking openly about memory and thinking changes is not disrespectful; it is an act of love. It honors our elders by helping ensure they receive the care and support they deserve. Earlier detection allows the opportunity for care that could slow disease progression and preserve quality of life for longer. That is something we, as a community, must prioritize.

Black Americans are more than twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as the general population. Yet stigma, fear and uncertainty about what lies ahead — compounded by limited access to culturally relevant tools and resources to navigate the journey — often delay conversations about Alzheimer’s in Black communities. By the time families seek answers, the condition may be more advanced, the options for care may be more limited and less effective, and the emotional and financial strain on families may be far greater.

We can change that. The Black community has always been tight-knit and resilient. We have come together to overcome barriers before. Now it is time to bring that same collective strength to brain health, starting with open conversations and early evaluation.

Families should encourage loved ones to monitor their brain health and to act quickly if changes occur. Early signs of cognitive changes — such as trouble finding words, forgetting appointments, misplacing important items, or getting lost in familiar places — should not be dismissed. When these changes are first noticed, it’s important to speak with a healthcare provider, because early conversations can make a meaningful difference for the future.

New FDA-cleared blood tests can detect biological markers associated with early Alzheimer’s disease in patients with these symptoms. These tests are diagnostic tools that can be administered through a simple blood draw performed by primary healthcare providers, helping shorten and demystify what has historically been a long and frustrating diagnostic journey for many families. And early detection creates opportunities for earlier, more effective intervention.

The FDA recently approved two anti-amyloid therapies that may help slow progression and improve quality of life — but only if administered in the earlier stages of the disease. An early and accurate diagnosis can also help healthcare providers connect patients to promising clinical trials, support services and community-based resources that help families navigate the road ahead with greater clarity and confidence.

Greater awareness also empowers families and individuals to take proactive steps to support brain health. The good news is, the activities that bring us joy — dancing, music and gathering with loved ones — are also habits that keep our brains healthy. Research continues to show that regular physical activity, nutritious food, quality sleep, social connection, and proper management of conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes all play an important role in supporting cognitive resilience.

This research reinforces an important truth: as a community, we can and should be taking action to protect brain health now, not just when symptoms appear, because the choices we make today are what strengthen and protect brain health tomorrow.

It’s clear that earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and related conditions can positively change the path forward for individuals and their families. Early diagnosis begins with recognition and conversation. Black Americans must feel empowered to recognize changes in memory and thinking, and to speak openly with loved ones and healthcare providers about what they’re experiencing.

When we know better, we do better. By replacing silence with conversation and fear with knowledge, we honor our elders, strengthen our families and protect future generations.

Horace Cooper is a senior fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research, chairman of the Project 21 National Advisory Board and a legal commentator. This was written for InsideSources.