The world’s growing rejection of the leftist green agenda has ironically made our world greener.

National Center Senior Fellow Bonner Cohen explains:

Earth Day 2026 is truly an occasion to commemorate, but not for the reasons environmentalists have trumpeted Earth Day for decades.

The Earth really is becoming greener, precisely because more and more countries are turning their backs on the green agenda.

The promised green Utopia turned into a green hell, despoiling the planet with unsightly wind turbines and solar arrays, which after their short life expectancy end up as toxic waste in landfills.

The environmental degradation resulting from the mining for raw materials – often with child labor – for batteries to power EVs and back up wind farms and solar arrays have scarred pristine forests from Central Africa to Indonesia and South America.

In short, there is nothing green – or humane – about green energy.

As skepticism grows about the scientific underpinnings of the notion of human-induced climate change, efforts to impose a global energy-rationing scheme are falling apart, as last November’s failed UN climate conference in Brazil demonstrated.

Meanwhile, photos of the Earth taken from satellites reveal a greening planet, with vegetation spreading into areas that have been barren for millennia. This, along with increased agricultural productivity, comes from higher atmospheric CO2 levels, some of which result from our use of fossil fuels.