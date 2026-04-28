Horace Cooper: The “Depraved” SPLC Paid People to Do Racism

Horace Cooper, who serves as both Project 21 chairman and a National Center senior fellow, was invited onto multiple Fox shows last week to discuss the downfall of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

On the Fox News Channel program “The Ingraham Angle,” Horace recoiled at the wickedness of heart required of SPLC leaders to foment racism when they found “there wasn’t enough racism in America”:

It turns out every — almost every — principle (and give it some time it will be every principle) that the left puts forward they personally violate. One of the things that we’ve been told for the longest time is pursuit of wealth and success is one of the ways that people destroy America. It turns out that the leadership of the SPLC, that’s all they were doing! They looked around and saw that there wasn’t enough racism in America. There wasn’t this outbreak of bigotry and anger toward minority communities. And instead of saying, “Let’s celebrate! America is just a better and better place” — which would be the truth — they said, “Oh, how are we gonna send our kids to private schools? How are we gonna get our European vacation? How are we gonna live the rich life that we’ve never earned, that we’ve never acted in any way responsibly to bring products and services and goods?” Instead, they lied to their donors. They lied about America, and they did something that only a person or an organization dark of heart and depraved would do: They paid people to do racism.

Horace said the next target of scrutiny could be the NAACP:

Instead of standing up for truth, instead of acknowledging how great America is, the NAACP — which historically was supported primarily by white Americans, those white Americans don’t get any credit — even today the NAACP wants to act like the reason for their existence still continues today. And yes, if the SPLC is called out for their depravity and darkness of heart, people will start looking next at the NAACP.

On the Fox Business Network program “The Bottom Line,” Horace marveled that so many American leaders were duped by the SPLC:

You know, my grandmother always told me: “A fool and his money will soon be parted.” Here we are, some of the most elite, some of the most capable, competent, financially-savvy entities (maybe not George Clooney, but generally speaking) writing handsome checks to an organization that is actually simply creating its own problem. It’s almost like having a company that says, “we will go anywhere to address toxic waste dumps” only to find out that they bring the toxicity with them so that they have something to do that they can charge handsomely for.

Horace was also asked to provide his legal expertise: