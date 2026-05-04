ABLE 3.0 Takes Center Stage on Capitol Hill

On April 15th, Able Americans and its Coalition to Fix the Disability System gathered bipartisan policymakers, advocates, and disability community leaders at the Russell Senate Office Building to introduce ABLE 3.0 — the next generation of legislation expanding economic freedom and independence for Americans with disabilities.

The event featured remarks from Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO), alongside Former Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers — one of the original architects of the ABLE Act — and her son Cole Rodgers.

Commissioner Rebecca Hines of the Administration on Disabilities at HHS and Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson offered federal and state leadership perspectives, respectively.

The program closed with moving personal testimony from Captain Robert P. Taishoff, JAGC, USN (Ret.), Chairman of the Coalition to Fix the Disability System, and Lola Kernell, Kansas ABLE account holder. It was a powerful reminder of why this work matters.

We are grateful to everyone who helped make this day a milestone for the disability community.